The long-awaited premiere of This is Habacilar with Roger del Águila and Johanna San Miguel as drivers, it was overshadowed by the driver’s comments to a participant, during the roller game. Some users on Twitter called the episode racist.

Did Roger del Águila make racist comments?

Minutes before starting the first game, the driver released some phrases that have caused outrage on Twitter.

“Be careful, we are no longer in 2005 and being racist is no longer funny. Roger del Águila saying more than once to this contestant ‘ And you were passing by in your mototaxi?’, ‘Have they brought him from jail?’ and laughing by himself”, commented a user.

Another Internet user listed more phrases that the host of This is Habacilar said: “Don’t steal the bus”, “You look like you’ve played this game, but on roofs”, “You were kidnapped or you were outside selling pork rinds”.

Users reacted to Roger del Águila’s comments during the premiere of Esto es Habacilar. Photo: capture Twitter

Roger del Águila and the LGTBIQ+ community.

Internet users also recalled how the presenter helped reinforce stereotypes about the LGTBIQ + community, which also includes “El baile del chivito”, which was composed by Roger del Águila himself and was used to introduce him as the main host in Esto es Habacilar .

“Roger del Águila was responsible for a huge amount of bullying of LGBTIQ+ people , from perpetuating stereotypes to generating ‘jokes’ used to humiliate that are still used today to discriminate and violate. It seems unreal to me that it is on TV, ”wrote an Internet user.

Users recalled how the LGTBIQ+ community was stereotyped in Habacilar. Photo: capture Twitter

Viewers criticize the first chapter of Esto es Habacilar

Outside of Roger’s attitude, fans of the show were disappointed by his first episode. Internet users mentioned having noticed Tracy Freudt and Thaía Estabridis, models in the 2003 edition, uncomfortable. Meanwhile, the television format featured multiple members of This is War as part of the cast of reboot, which outraged viewers.

The reality girls Korina Rivadeneira, Luciana Fuster and Angie Arizaga joined. Paloma Fiuza also returned, and the young Solana Costa, winner of the Miss World Teen 2021 debuted as a television model.