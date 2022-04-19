The model in tears greeted a person very dear to him. Frost in the studio when it became known who it was.

Roger Balduino is one of the castaways of theIsland of the Famous. The model also found the love of Estefania Bernal. Roger made a live statement yesterday that left everyone in the studio speechless.

The castaway approached the nomination stand and asked Ilary Blasi to be able to say hello. “Is there anyone for me today? Ok, but I still have to wish a very special person a happy birthday. He is called Endrick“. At that point the Brazilian burst into tears so much that he intervened Estefania.

“He wanted to send greetings to a special friend of his, he asked if he could give this message“. Ilary from the studio was blown away seeing Roger visibly moved.

“What’s up guys? But is she crying? This Endrick never came here. Why are you so moved? I don’t understand, what’s going on tell us? Is this Endrick your son by any chance?“.

Source: web

And Roger admitted that he has a son who is 11 and whose name is Endrick. Yesterday was his birthday and the model wanted to say goodbye.

Roger admitted that he could not talk about his son on TV for legal reasons and for this reason he limited himself only to congratulating him.

Roger Balduino talks about his son

“Yes Ilary is my son is the truth. He is 11 years old, no one knew I had a son. I can’t speak I can’t. I want to congratulate him and tell him that I miss him too much. The fact is that I love him so much, he is too important to me. Unfortunately I can’t talk about it because otherwise his mother gets angry with me and I’m in trouble, it’s a legal matter, you know. If I can feel it? I always hear him, every day and I can even go and see him in Brazil if I want. Here at L’Isola dei Famosi for a legal question I can’t talk about it “ – he said.

An announcement that left everyone speechless, no one knew that Roger had a son.