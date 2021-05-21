Levante and Cádiz celebrated their permanence in First with an entertaining duel, with many goals and without any pressure. The granotas are left without the minor prize of finishing above the neighbor Valencia, for the first time in its history. And Cádiz at least removes the bitter aftertaste that remained after the match against Elche.

The forwards shone. Roger, for the Levante, that scored a goal with his knee and gave an assist to Melero almost unintentionally. In the area it always adds up, no matter how. Of pure ram. He had the third in the head, in the discount. Also Negredo left with a smile. The Madrilenian he scored a great goal with his head and worked well against the centrals. He was whistled by the Ciutat, for his Valencian past.

Levante came out ready to give him a victory to his fans after so long with the stands naked. And they didn’t have to wait too long the 5,000 fans who entered the Ciutat to celebrate a goal for their team. Toño balanced the bottom line and her center found Roger that put the knee to mark.

But in the role of Levante there are always successes in attack and errors in defense. So right away Iza won the baseline and put it on Negredo’s head who flew over two defenders and headed into the net, after hitting the ball off the post. The referee annulled it from the beginning but the VAR gave it as good. The score and the game were equalized. But Cádiz had a debt with its coach after the farce against Elche. He began to feel comfortable and took a lethal counter that ended with a goal from Akapo, the first of the winger in the highest category, for the squad. There Yes, the Levante felt the blow who didn’t get off the canvas until the first half discount when Bardhi was about to equalize with a great volley that Gil stopped.

In the second half, Levante was more balanced and won in the middle, avoiding the cons of Cádiz. From there he tried a comeback that was incomplete since Melero’s goal, after a setback from Roger, only served to end the season with a draw. Roger had the 3-2 in the discount but his shot was too crossed. At the end of the match, the players of both teams made Augusto Fernández and Estrada Fernández corridors. Both jumped for the last time to a playing field.