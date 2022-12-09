In the last few hours there has been much talk about the possible departure of the striker Rogelio Funes Mori from Rayados de Monterrey, however, the “Twin” will not leave the team.
After his participation in the World Cup in Qatar with the Mexican team, it was speculated that the naturalized would no longer report with Rayados, because he would leave the club. However, a source close to the player denied this version stating that “It is not in plans that Funes Mori leaves”.
You have to remember that Rogelio Funes Mori has a contract with Monterey until June 30, 2024, although the employment relationship could be terminated as long as there is a squad that disburses the million-dollar amount for the termination clause.
For now, Rogelio Funes Mori and his other teammates who were in the World Cup are on vacation. It will be next Monday, December 12, when they report to start the preseason with the team along with their other teammates.
In the World Cup, the Argentine only played 10 minutes, the same as they were in the last match of the group stage against Saudi Arabia. The ‘Twin’ entered at minute 86′ to rest midfielder Edson Álvarez. However, he could do little and the attacks that were presented to the attacker were minimal.
