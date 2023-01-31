The Argentine striker naturalized Mexican of Monterey, Rogelio Funes Morihas managed to be the greatest football legend of La Pandilla, this due to his goals and everything he has delivered on the field.
At 31 years of age, and despite the fact that last year he did not experience the best moment in his career, the Twin has already defined which team he wants to hang his boots with when his successful career in professional football comes to an end.
It was in interview for multimedia where the striker mentioned that he would like to retire with the Monterrey team, however, he knows perfectly well that this decision is only made by the board of directors, so nothing would happen if it did not happen.
“It doesn’t take away my sleep. I’ve always wanted to contribute my grain of sand to the team. If it happens, it happens and if not, I’m not going to go crazy. The most important thing for me is the institution”he detailed.
“I have made my life here. My family is happy. Hopefully I can continue here for many years. I have always said that I would like to retire here”he added.
Until now, Rogelio Funes Mori He has scored 4 goals in 4 games so far in the Clausura 2023 Tournament. In total, with the royals he has played 290 games, scoring 143 goals and cooperating with 36 assists.
