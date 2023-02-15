“The opportunity to go to @miseleccionmx I have earned it, if I do well in @Rayados I can be eligible, I want to continue”

Rogelio Funes Mori 🗣️

🎥 @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/mmR3j8TlT8

— Mr. Alex ⚽️ (@alexmtz8603) February 14, 2023