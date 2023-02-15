Rogelio Funes Mori, without a doubt, is one of the most effective forwards in the entire Liga MX. During the first six dates of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the ‘Mellizo’ has scored five goals with Monterrey and is in third position in the scorer’s table, just below André Pierre Gignac and Henry Martín, the scoring leader.
Unlike the last two semesters, Funes Mori has remained healthy in this start of the tournament and is having a great tournament with Rayados. The naturalized Mexican Argentine striker was highly criticized by sectors of the press and the fans after being called up to the Mexican National Team to play the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Surprisingly, after becoming infatuated with summoning him, Gerardo Martino only gave the “Twin” a few minutes in the World Cup. The arrival of Diego Cocca to the Tri bench marks the beginning of a new cycle in which, according to what the Argentine strategist said, all the players have open doors.
In this context, Funes Mori has raised his hand to be considered again for the Mexican National Team.
“I think that I have earned the opportunity to go to the national team since my arrival in Monterrey. Obviously, if I do well at the club, I can be eligible to be in the Mexican National Team and I want to continue. Everything will depend on what I do at my club and nothing else. I think that the work, the discipline, the dedication will be being there and not being there. Everything will depend on the coach”
– Rogelio Funes Mori
The ‘Twin’ Funes Mori affirmed that he will be committed if he is summoned and that he hopes that this cycle will be more positive than the past.
“Obviously, I would love to be in a second World Cup. I’ll be at an age where I’ll be older, but I’m calm, I’m happy. I’ll always be available to the team”
– Funes Mori in conference
