Rogelio Funes Mori is nowhere near writing his name in the history of Mexican soccer. It is that the current forward of the Rayados de Monterrey is at just one goal from being the club’s top scorer.

. The “twin”, who participated in the suspended match of matchday 3 against Club León of the First Division of Mexico, scored his 120th goal with the Monterrey team from a penalty kick. In that game, the Rayados were losing 1-0, but the Argentine forward tied the score in the 80th minute.

Thus, Funes Mori reached 120 goals with the Mexican team and is one goal behind the all-time top scorer, Chilean Humberto Chupete Suazo. Let us remember that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexican soccer – like other activities – had a long hiatus last year. If the health break had not existed, the former River Plate would have already exceeded the historical mark.

The “twin” will have one more opportunity to make history this Sunday the 14th, when the Rayados de Monterrey face Cruz Azul for matchday 17 of the MX League.

Rogelio Funes Mori, celebrating the goal of the mapte against CLub León, on March 10, 2021. Source: Miguel Sierra (EFE).

Rogelio Funes Mori, who began his professional career with River Plate in 2009, joined the Monterrey club in 2015 from Eskişehirspor in Turkey. Since then, the Argentine forward has become an emblem, the undisputed leader of the Rayados and one of the best players in Mexico today.