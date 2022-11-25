There is less and less to go for one of the decisive matches of the World Cup. The Argentine team debuted with a defeat against Saudi Arabia and now the margin of error has run out. He is obliged to beat Mexico and in Gerardo Martino’s team there is a well-known figure: Rogelio Funes Mori.
Born in Argentina, he achieved the best level of his career in Mexican soccer and decided to become a national. Soccer gave him the prize of playing in a World Cup and now He has the chance to be the executioner of the Albiceleste.
“Surely (I will celebrate) with a crazy shout, it would be a dream for me to score a goal in a World Cup and to do it against Argentina would be very nice”, he declared when asked about the possibility of scoring against his native country.
All eyes will be on him and it is clear that he will not do the same thing that Breel Embolo did in the match between Cameroon and Switzerland (he had to score against his country and decided not to celebrate it by apologizing). Criticized so many times during his stage in River by Argentine journalism, Funes Mori could have a kind of personal revenge and have his match of glory in Qatar.
