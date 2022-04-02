Funes Mori a @FOXSportsMX about whether he would celebrate if he scores a goal against Argentina in #Qatar2022:

“Crazily, without a doubt, first it would be a dream for me to go to the World Cup, they are feelings, dreams that I have proposed and today I am close. Without a doubt, I would shout a goal with all my heart”.

– San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) April 1, 2022