There are just under eight months to go before the Qatar 2022 World Cup kicks off. However, fans around the world have already begun to savor the duels scheduled for the group stage. In this stage of the tournament, the Mexican National Team will face the powerful Argentine team active in Group C. Historically, the Albiceleste has always beaten El Tri in World Cup tournaments. Without a doubt, the South American team will be the clear favorite to take the three points.
In this context, various characters from Liga MX have spoken out regarding this pairing. Rogelio Funes Mori, an Argentine naturalized Mexican striker, was one of the actors who spoke about the match against the Argentine National Team. The Monterrey player, one of Gerardo Martino’s favorites, responded to the Fox Sports network about whether he would celebrate if he scored a goal against the albiceleste.
‘El Mellizo’ assured that it would be a game to play the World Cup with Mexico and that, without a doubt, he would celebrate “crazily” if he scored against Argentina. Funes Mori played with the albiceleste team in minor categories and played with the senior team in a friendly match against Brazil under the orders of Alejandro Sabella.
“Crazily, no doubt. First it would be a dream for me to go to the World Cup, they are feelings, dreams that I have proposed and today I am close. Without a doubt, I would shout a goal with all my heart.”
After concluding his naturalization process, Rogelio Funes Mori was summoned by ‘Tata’ Martino to play in the 2021 Gold Cup. The Rayados striker made his debut in July 2021 and it seems that he will be one of the national coach’s chosen ones to play in the Gold Cup. World of Qatar 2022.
