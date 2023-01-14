Everything seems to indicate that, Rogelio Funes Moriis ready to face matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 tournament against Deportivo Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium, the Argentine naturalized Mexican caused concern in the presentation of Rayados de Monterrey at the ‘Steel Giant’ in their 0-1 defeat against the Sacred Flock when he came out of substitution at minute 70 for Duvan Vergara.
The Gang’s all-time top scorer suffered a blow to his right ankle and to rule out any serious situation, precaution was taken and therefore he was unable to play the friendly duel that took place during the week in Austin, Texas against River Plate.
The ‘twin d’or‘ He has already trained the same as his teammates and according to the coach Victor Manuel Vucetichthe forward could play in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ and could once again be a pair of German Berterame in the attack.
As if that were not enough, it could be the first time that the player has seen his face in Mexican soccer against his brother, the sky-blue defender Ramiro Funes Mori.
“Against Cruz Azul it will be a very nice match there at the Azteca and we hope that I can face my brother. He is a defender and he will want to defend his team and I will defend mine to the death, ”said the Gang player.
The confrontation was denied three times last semester, when Ramiro Funes Mori signed with the Machine for the Opening 2022. First on date 13 because rogelio He was injured and then in the two quarterfinal games when now the cement defender was the one who could not play due to injury.
