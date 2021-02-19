Rogelio Frigerio, former Minister of the Interior of former President Mauricio Macri, made a strong self-criticism of his management and said that they were “the weakest government of the last century in Argentina”.

Now, with Juntos por el Cambio in the opposition, Frigerio stated that “an enormous effort must be made to sustain unity” while he was predisposed to “transcend and seek bridges with political adversaries.”

“The first is to consolidate unity in the opposition. A position that must be expanded even more is not enough with what we have. We have to understand that the challenges that Argentina has require a much higher political volume than we had. We were the weakest government in the last century in Argentina, “he told Todo Noticias channel.

Asked about the criticism he received at the time from Elisa Carrió, one of the referents of Juntos por el Cambio, the former official prioritized the importance of “unity”, but clarified: “It is an embarrassing spectacle of politicians taking their toll on television, much more from the same political space. People are tired of that. “

Along these lines, Frigerio considered necessary a “call” by the Government to discuss the central issues of the country.

“At first it seemed that this could come into being, a broad and generous call to the rest of the sectors of politics. I think today that hope was dashed. The government makes a mistake that others, including us, have also made. close in on itself “, he acknowledged.

He also made a tough evaluation of Alberto Fernández’s management, ensuring that “in this year and months that he has been in office, beyond the pandemic, the results are not good“.

“They do not find the return to the problems. It has generated a greater rift among the Argentines,” he said.

For Frigerio, “the problems of the Argentines cannot wait until 2023 and that we generate a different and surpassing expectation of this bad government and the problems that we could not solve at the time. The Government has to summon all political forces Let’s see if we can agree on these basic points. “

Asked about this year’s PASO and the Government’s intention to postpone them according to how the coronavirus vaccination plan advances, Frigerio said that “what is wrong is to condition an electoral schedule to see if the Government is doing a little better and fit just the choice there. “

“It is not very serious. There is very little time to start the schedule according to what the law dictates, and at the end of April the lists for the PASO should be presented,” he said.

Speculation soared this Thursday as a result of the statements of the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, who said the STEPs are “an unnecessary risk”.

But according to Frigerio, “If the Government complies with the vaccination schedule that it promised to do, there should be no problem in August”.

“The PASOs are a very good instrument for people to decide who are the best in each political space to represent those ideas. Politics was what they did wrong was not to take advantage of this instrument and people perceive that money is being spent because they converted in a large national survey. You have to use them, political parties should use the PASO, “he argued.

Along these lines, the Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires also expressed himself, Fernan Quirós, who assured that by August “all risk groups will be vaccinated.”

However, Frigerio opened the possibility of discussing a postponement of the primary elections, as long as the Executive recalculates the times of vaccination.

“If the government corrects its forecast and states that in August it will not be able to finish the vaccination plan and that it will finish it in September, well, you have to sit at a table and prioritize public health before any electoral question, “he clarified.

But, in line with his political space, he remarked that “the Government has time to see how it does to comply with what the Minister of Health said. If so, there would be no problem to comply with the established electoral schedule. “