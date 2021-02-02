The statements of Elisa Carrió In an interview with TN they dynamited, at least for a while, every attempt at peace that is sought within the wide universe of Together for Change. This time, the former national deputy and self-appointed candidate for the province of Buenos Aires for this year, pointed harshly against Rogelio Frigerio, former Minister of the Interior during the government of Mauricio Macri and one of the main political shipowners in the reconstruction of the space in the face of legislative elections.

When referring to thes reports of human rights violations in FormosaCarrió was forceful and said of Frigerio. “He is the one who maintained the relationship with the governors, gave excessive money, to the point that everyone had fixed-term money in the PJ provinces and thus PJ candidates were promoted. Frigerio validated the provincial regimes, ”he accused, with thick ammunition.

The answer was immediate, and it came from various directions. First, it was his own Frigerio the one who answered him, in statements to the Data Clave portal. The former official said about the leader: “It confuses the role of a minister with the constitutional power of Congress.”

And I add : “Surely due to ignorance, since he never participated in an executive position, Carrió confuses the roles of the ministers. A minister is not there to set up the territorial policy of a political space, they do not pay him for that, nor to intervene in a provincial jurisdiction, the exclusive authority of the National Congress, nor does it transfer resources to the provinces, which are traditionally processed through administrative decisions of the Chief of Cabinet with the endorsement of the Minister of Finance. “

Not only did Frigerio go out to cross the former deputy. So did leaders close to the former minister, who rejected Carrió’s sayings on social networks. Deputy Juan Aicega pointed directly at her, enrapturing her in a tweet: “I am ashamed of your statements trying to divide Juntos por el Cambio by attacking Rogelio Frigerio. Stop confusing society with your extravagant and incoherent statements. You are hurting the Republic. If you have nothing to say, rest.”

#JxC@elisacarrio I am ashamed of his statements trying to divide Together for Change by attacking @frigeriorogelio Stop confusing society with your outlandish and incoherent statements

You do bad to the Republic If you have nothing to say, rest – Juan Aicega (@jaicega) February 2, 2021

The also entrerriano legislator Gustavo Hein was on the same line. “We continue to confuse people @elisacarrio. We proclaim the values ​​of the Republic and question from the same space the procedure that the national Executive Power had when the power to actuate the national Congress,” he wrote on Twitter.