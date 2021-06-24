Rogelio Frigerio responded this Thursday to President Alberto Fernández, who pointed to the main references of Together for Change and in particular his management during his speech at the event for the edition of the National Banking Congress.

“The last thing people want, the way I understand it, is a President blaming, passing bills and putting the responsibility elsewhere, “said Frigerio in radio Miter dialogue.

“We must not forget that there was a Minister of the Interior who left 15,000 houses that Argentines needed without inaugurating, because they all return from the ashes abusing the tragedy we are experiencing and leaving aside what they were able to do,” said the head of state.

Upon being promptly consulted about the un-inaugurated public work, which President Fernández pointed out in his speech, Frigerio denied the accusation. And he explained that many were not inaugurated because they were “flawed” without basic services, misassigned, or linked to acts of corruption.

The former official questioned this billing of the president and claimed that he should summon the unit from his speech in the framework of the anguish that society is going through due to the coronavirus crisis in Argentina.

President Alberto Fernández in campaign mode targeted Mauricio Macri, María Eugenia Vidal and Rogelio Frigerio. Photo Europa Press.

“Let’s not forget that the person in charge of housing in the previous Kirchner government was José López, who flipped bags in a convent, clearly all those actions had to be reviewed,” he said.

The reference is to the former Secretary of Public Works, who has been detained for almost five years, after in 2016 the Police found him trying to hide bags with nine million dollars in a General Rodríguez convent.

In addition, he remarked that this government took office a year and a half ago, which although it recognized it did so in the midst of a very complicated situation, it has not had good results.

“The equation that was raised at the time of prioritizing life before economy, did not turn out well. We have one of the economies that has fallen the most in the world, which has destroyed the most jobs, which has generated the most poor; and we are also in the first places in terms of deaths and infected because of the virus, “he said.

During his speech, in an electoral tone, the president also targeted former president Mauricio Macri and former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal.

“People are expecting something else from politicians Instead of blaming and billing each other. We are all at some point co-responsible for what is happening in Argentina, “he said.

The armed opponent

Frigerio, who has already launched himself as a candidate for legislator for Entre Ríos and is touring the province, referred to the intern of Juntos por el Cambio in the face of the legislative elections.

“Prioritizing personal interests, speculations in terms of candidacies or political parties ahead of the people is very bad for any political space,” he said.

In addition, he asked not to talk about inmates and highlighted the Primary as a tool to settle differences. “Anyone who believes that he can contribute something as a candidate has to simply appear at the PASO and dedicate himself to an agenda that is committed to the interests of the citizen,” concluded Frigerio.

AFG