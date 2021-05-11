The former Interior Minister of the Cambiemos government, Rogelio Frigerio, confirmed that he will be a pre-candidate for national deputy for Entre Ríos.

“I am going to be a candidate for national deputy in Entre Ríos because I think it is a very important choice, transcendent in itself. It is good for democracy to have greater balance in Parliament and it is good for the Government to have to deal with the need for consensus, “Frigerio said in dialogue with Radio With You.

He continued: “The opposition has to put all the meat on the grill in this election; it is no less, no matter how much the election of executive positions is looked at with more interest “.

Frigerio announced that he is “working on a transformation project for Entre Ríos,” in reference to his intentions to be a candidate for governor for that province in 2023.

However, he clarified: “But before, in 2021, you have to play and it is important that the opposition do well so that there is more balance in Parliament. “

After comings and goings, the Government and the opposition finally agreed last week on the one-month shift of the election date: the PASO will be on September 12 and the general on November 14.

AFG