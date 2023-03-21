ASUS Republic of Gamers has announced the availability in Italy of the new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023), a gaming laptop designed and built for gamers and video game developers. The new ROG machine features an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. The screens of ROG Zephyrus Duo are obviously two: with the single opening movement of the laptop the screen, thanks to a specially designed hinge, slides back until it is positioned flush with the main display. The screen stops at a right angle of 13°. In addition, the new Gorilla Glass DXC reduces surface reflections and increases its solidity by over 40% for better scratch resistance. Glare Reduction allows you to set the brightness to a lower level, even when using in bright, outdoor environments.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 presentations are safeguarded by ROG Intelligent Cooling, the cooling system that thanks to Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme improves on standard thermal pastes thanks to 17 times higher thermal conductivity, which allows you to cool CPU temperatures up to 15°C. Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme is used exclusively by ROG, and is a compound of indium and gallium. The cooling system is extremely silent, and with the Silent operating mode all the fans are turned off during daily activities by passively dissipating the heat. When CPU and GPU temperatures rise, the fans turn back on automatically.

The design of the new laptop is faithful to the classic ROG one, with an iridescent cut on the lid that divides the chassis in two, together with the Republic of Gamers “Fearless Eye” logo. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 features an Off-Black color, minimizing the possibility of leaving fingerprints on the laptop. The new Duo then has six speakers with dual force-cancelling woofers. Dolby Atmos support is capable of recreating a 5.1.2-channel virtual soundstage, creating immersive content. The laptop has three microphones, and two-way AI noise cancellation that filters incoming and outgoing audio. NumberPad technology lets you turn your trackpad into a numeric keypad to maximize keyboard real estate. The key travel of the new Zephyrus is 1.7mm.

With up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD memory in RAID 0 and 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, Zephyrus Duo 16 2023 is designed for multitasking. The wide array of I/O ports it allows includes a pair of USB 3.2 Gen Type-C ports offering DisplayPort 1.4a, with support for Power Delivery on one and G-Sync on the other. Two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports round out the connectivity for your peripherals. HDMI 2.1 support for an external display, a 2.5G ethernet port, a dedicated microSD card reader and a combined audio jack. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is available at the recommended retail price of 4,999 euros.