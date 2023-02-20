The hardware manufacturer ASUS announced the availability of the new mouse ROG Harpe Ace, accompanied by that of the new ROG Hone Ace mousepad, both in Aim Lab Edition. These are two peripherals designed expressly for gaming, which cost €159.99 and €39.99 respectively and which arrive accompanied by the Aim Lab software, used by 35 million players around the world.

The main features of the Harpe Ace speak of a weight of only 54 grams, an excellent ROG AimPoint sensor of 36,000 dpi with a CPI deviation of less than 1% and very low latency SpeedNova wireless technology which guarantees immediate data transmission and excellent energy efficient in 2.4GHz RF mode.

Harpe Ace and Hone Ace together on a desk

We also read the characteristics of the Hone Ace mat:

The innovative gaming mat ROG Hone Ace instead, it has measurement indices that work in tandem with a dedicated function of the Aim Lab software, the “Aim Lab x ROG 360” task, in order to help gamers train their movement skills within a space at 360°. The unique hybrid fabric surface provides optimal friction for smooth, near-perfect tracking in the X/Y axes, ensuring speed of movement while still providing truly accurate control. The nano-coating creates a water, oil and dust repellent surface and features a sturdy rubber base for a stable grip on surfaces.

“The partnership with Aim Lab allows us to offer a clear competitive advantage through excellent gaming gear that also allows for a truly personalized gaming experience and able to fully satisfy the unique needs of each player,” said Kris Huang, General Manager of Gaming Gear & Accessory Business Unit and Chairman of the ROG Brand Committee.

ʺPartnering with ROG has allowed us to co-develop a number of innovative peripherals to help gamers around the world improve their gaming experiences. ROG has been an amazing partner and we are thrilled to finally unveil the results of this collaboration,” said Wayne Mackey, CEO of Aim Lab.

If you are interested there is also a video showing the new mouse:

The ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse has an ambidextrous form factor that has been tested by esports professionals at Aim Lab. In-depth analysis and the deepest understanding of the needs of esports gamers led designers and engineers to create 15 different versions, until you reach the perfect balance between shape and weight distribution. The resulting silhouette is ideal for FPS gamers who engage in long play sessions with tight grips, helping gamers exert better control while providing continued support in the palm area.

Mouse characteristics can have a significant impact on performance. Often many gamers struggle to find the product that works best for each of them. Aim Lab Settings Optimizer guides gamers through a series of activities or “tasks” within Aim Lab software, then analyzes individual user performance, characteristics and strengths to suggest the best mouse settings, which are then “tailored” for that specific gamer. These settings only work on the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse. This feature also ensures that the ideal settings are used in setting the mouse DPI, angle adjustment and lift distance.

ROG Harpe Ace weighs just 54 grams, making it one of the lightest wireless eSports gaming mice available. The outer shell is made with innovative materials, a bio-derived nylon, and is incredibly light and eco-friendly, while inside it shows a slim PCB layout.

The integrated ROG AimPoint optical sensor tracks movement at sensitivity levels ranging from 100dpi to 36,000dpi, while exhibiting an industry-leading CPI deviation of <1%, well below the benchmark average of 3 %. The sensor records movement at speeds of up to 650 inches per second (ips) with acceleration of up to 50g, allowing gamers to move freely, tracking every movement with absolute precision.

In addition, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology offers ultra-low latency performance with always reliable data transmission, even in environments congested due to RF signal interference from surrounding wireless devices; it is therefore also ideal for gamers who face tournaments or lan parties. ROG SpeedNova ensures that your polling rate remains at peak performance by eliminating signal dropouts by scanning available frequencies with only minimal interference. With the same battery, this technology also ensures up to 50% more energy efficiency than traditional wireless mice, covering up to 90 hours of play in 2.4 GHz RF mode.

The Harpe Ace features flexible, lightweight ROG Paracord and 100% PTFE feet with rounded edges to minimize friction, maximize movement, and deliver an ultra-smooth glide. In addition, ROG Harpe Ace is equipped with ROG micro-switches that guarantee an exceptional life of over 70 million clicks. The built-in customization feature allows gamers to fine-tune the game by adjusting DPI, polling rate and lift distance as well as allowing you to perform an on-the-fly hardware reset. This flexibility makes the Harpe Ace ideal when participating in esports tournaments.

The ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition mousepad features measurement indexes that work in tandem with the “Aim Lab x ROG 360” task, the training function within the Aim Lab software to help improve player aiming in all situations. directions. The markers help gamers quantify wrist and forearm movements as they move the mouse, allowing them to practice and improve their precision scrolling skills and consistent crosshair placement.

The fabric is hybrid and has a textured surface that provides optimal friction to allow fast slides with high stopping power for exceptionally accurate control. Gamers can thus experience uniform and perfect tracking along the X and Y axes, adopting movements that are always fluid and consistent. A military-grade nano-coating protects against oil, water and dust, making ROG Hone Ace even more resistant to external factors and easy to clean, to keep the tracking surface consistent and responsive over time. The 3mm thick rubber base provides stable, non-slip support, as well as just the right amount of cushioning for comfortable gaming marathons.