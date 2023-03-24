ASUS ROG announced that starting March 23, 2023, the ROG Festival. What is it about? Of an exclusive event that offers many offers, constantly updated weekly. You can find discounts on various product categories, such as notebooks, accessories, smartphones and more.

You can find all offers at this addressbut first of all we want to recommend various interesting products for each category.

Let’s start with the mouse ROG Gladius III. With an optical sensor that reaches up to 26,000 DPI, with a maximum acceleration of 50 G. It uses ROG Micro Switch buttons: in total there are six (programmable), plus the scroll wheel and a profile selection button. It also supports AURA Sync. This is a right-handed mouse. Dimensions are L 123mm x W 68mm x H 44mm, for a total weight of 79 grams without cable. You can find it here!

ROG Gladius III

To use a good pair of earphones, however, you also need a good smartphone. We can therefore advise you the offer for the ROG Phone 6D that you find at this address. With this promotion you can get your hands on a 6.78 inch mobile phone with 165Hz AMOLED screen, with 1ms response time. The 6,000 mAh battery with 65 W HyperCharge promises many hours of use with fast charging (60% in 19 minutes). For gamers, there is also an immersive gaming experience with X-Haptic vibration and DIRAC-certified GameFX audio technology.





ROG Phone 6D

Let’s talk about the monitor ROG Strix XG16AHP-W, available at this addressa portable 15.6″ FHD IPS gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-sync compatibility. It features a foldable kickstand that supports multiple viewing positions in both horizontal and vertical orientations. The built-in battery with a capacity of 7800mAh promises a maximum of 3 hours of use at 144Hz. The resolution is 1920×1080.





ROG Strix XG16AHP-W

In closing we also indicate it discount on the ASUS TUF Gaming A15, the notebook with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop (4GB GDDR6). The 15.6-inch Full HD display reaches up to 144 Hz. It is anti-glare and has Adaptive-Sync. Processor is AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile (8-core/16-thread, 12MB Cache, 4.2 GHz max boost), RAM is 16 GB DDR4 and SSD is 512 GB (PCle 3.0 NVMe M.2) . One month of Game Pass is also included with the purchase.





ASUS TUF Gaming A15

Want to learn more about ASUS ROG products? Check out our dedicated page with news, reviews and videos!