The offers continue ROG Festival by ASUSleft on March 23, 2023. The manufacturer has today inserted new products on offer and continues to offer great prices on a range of products, including notebooks, smartphones and headphones.

All offers can be found at this address, but let’s see some news and some products already available but still very interesting. The offers will end on April 13, 2023.

Let’s see for example the ROG Delta Core, available at €79.99 instead of €99.99. These gaming headsets are compatible with PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and even mobile devices. They feature exclusive ASUS Essence drivers with airtight chamber and audio signal diversion technology for an immersive audio experience. Volume and microphone mute controls are located on the ear cup.

ROG Delta Core

We also find the ROG Cetra True Wireless, now at €109.99 instead of €129.99. These earphones promise up to 27 hours of audio playback with the charging case. They are IPX4 rated water resistant and support EQ/virtual 7.1 via Armory Crate. They include hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology that detects and filters noise from inside and outside the earphones. The controls are touch.





ROG Cetra True Wireless

We also recommend that you take a look at the monitor ROG STRIX XG43UQ, a 43-inch 4K screen and 144 Hz refresh rate. It costs €899 instead of €1,099. It also supports Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology and HDR 1000. For smoothness, it also includes Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology. The viewing area measures 941.184 x 529.416 mm. It has two HDMI 2.1 outputs and a headphone jack.





ROG STRIX XG43UQ

Is the discount still available onASUS TUF Gaming A15 (€949 instead of €1,149), the notebook with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop (4 GB GDDR6). The 15.6-inch Full HD display reaches up to 144 Hz. It is anti-glare and has Adaptive-Sync. Processor is AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile (8-core/16-thread, 12MB Cache, 4.2 GHz max boost), RAM is 16 GB DDR4 and SSD is 512 GB (PCle 3.0 NVMe M.2) . One month of Game Pass is also included with the purchase.





ASUS TUF Gaming A15

In the end, ASUS Zenfone 9 with a set of Connex accessories it is discounted at €749 instead of €799. This smartphone offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The screen is 5.9-inch AMOLED HDR at 120 Hz. The battery is 4,300 mAh with a 30W HyperCharger adapter. The water protection is IP68. It allows you to record videos up to 8K and has a Light Trail mode to take photos in a professional way.





ASUS Zenfone 9

