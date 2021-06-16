ASUS Republic of Gamers announced the arrival in Italy of ROG Falchion, the first compact ROG wireless mechanical keyboard with a layout 65% smaller than the standard.

This new gem from ROG was designed for gaming and is meant for please any type of gamer, from the most demanding to enthusiasts who prefer a minimal style.

Despite the reduced design, this keyboard features the arrow and navigation keys, as well as a interactive touch panel.

An important point of the realization of the keyboard are the mechanical switches signed Cherry MX RGB, in order to ensure precise and reactive pressures, switches that are combined with a novelty in the ROG house: this keyboard is the ROG’s first wireless keyboard with Aura Sync lighting.

The ROG Falchion also features a double connection:

2.4GHz RF connection which has been optimized to ensure high-level performance in the game, thanks above all to the frequency of 1 ms response and one battery that lasts up to 450 hours with a single charge; connection via USB as an alternative to wireless connection.

Also included is a two-way cover that provides excellent protection when the keyboard is not in use or when transported.

The focal point of the ROG Falchion

In addition to winning prizes Good Design Award, Red Dot Design Awards 2021 is CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, this keyboard has set itself up for its own revolutionary layout, in fact it has a size smaller than 60% compared to a traditional keyboard.

As I already told you, the ROG Falchion perfectly incorporates the arrow and navigation keys in its layout, to offer players all the functions of a standard keyboard, despite its small size: only 306 mm in length, which allows you to take up less desk space.

An innovative touch panel on the left side allows you to quickly and easily adjust the volume or create shortcuts to change apps, “copy and paste” or can be programmed with customized functions.

The design of the keys has been optimized with medium height covers which, together with a lower height, allow to reduce the wobble of the keys, bringing significant advantages in terms of ergonomics for gamers.

The Cherry MX RGB switches they return a extremely accurate and pleasant feedback, putting gamers and fans in the ideal conditions to face long gaming sessions.

The keys ensure a linear response without audible click, even on long sequences of strokes and the softer spring, with quick and precise actuation, is a guarantee of smooth typing, in addition, the actuation of the key takes place with a pressure of 45 grams, the distance between the keys is 2 mm for actuation and 4 mm vertically downwards.

There keyboard cover in polycarbonate transparent offers a excellent protection when storing the ROG Falchion or wanting to take it on the road, it can also be placed under the keyboard while using it to give the lower RGB lighting an even more nuanced and beautiful look.

ROG Falchion is also controlled with software Armory Crate, the unique and intuitive interface for all ASUS ROG products: from the application you can configure the lighting effects Aura Sync, unifying them with other ROG devices, mapping keys, macros and the interactive touch panel, as well as checking usage statistics.

As for pricing and availability, this new keyboard will go on sale at a recommended retail price of € 169.90 VAT included, while regarding availability, nothing has yet been said by the company, however as soon as there will be some changes this article will be updated.