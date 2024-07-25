Asus announced that ROG Ally X, its gaming laptop, is now available in Mexico, and the Armoury Crate Special Edition software update can be downloaded. The suggested price of this platform is $18,900 Mexican pesos.

This model can be purchased at the Official Asus Store in Mexico, but it won’t take long for it to be available in other physical and online stores. These are the cases of Amazon and El Palacio de Hierro on July 29.

Regarding Armoury Crate Special Edition 1.5 or ACSE, it is available for download since July 22, and is functional on both the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X. What is this program itself?

We Recommend: ROG Ally X: release date, improvements, and it’s so expensive you’ll want to wait to buy the previous one.

Well, it’s the control software behind these systems, and it provides a centralized hub for game storage, access, and customization of gamer settings. This is how they can enjoy any of their titles regardless of the associated launcher.

Fountain: Asus.

ACSE 1.5 on ROG Ally and ROG Ally X offers a more console-like user interface that’s easier to navigate, and features more customization options for displaying and organizing games.

Add to that the revamped carousel and list views. This is a tool that can be used to properly exploit the newest model of this platform as well as its predecessor, so owners better upgrade soon.

The ROG Ally X has several advantages over the original model. It has a large 80Wh battery, which guarantees longer gaming sessions without needing to recharge. It also has improved joysticks and redesigned grips.

Fountain: Asus.

In addition to this system, Asus has more interesting items for PC gamers, such as attractive cabinets and even an impressive computer with a theme of Evangelion.

Apart from ROG Ally X we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.