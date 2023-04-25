To the general shout of #playALLYourgames, a pun that uses the name of the console – which we remember being announced as a April Fool – to explain how this aims to be the ultimate laptop. We got to discover new details about the platform, before we could try it, and here’s what we found.

What can I play on ROG Ally?

Let’s start with the most important question: what games can you play on ROG Ally? Virtually everyone.

The console will in fact be fully compatible with Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass (of which you will get 3 months free when you buy the console), EA Play, Ubisoft Connect, battle.net and many more. The reason is obvious: the architecture of the operating system, Windows 11.

Obviously some games will be more performing than others – and we will talk about this later while we analyze the specifications – but the compatibility with all these systems already makes it a top product on the market, considering that others fail where ROG Ally instead it amazes.

Is ROG Ally comfortable to play?

The answer is simple: yes. Indeed, it seems that the new console of asus has had a very particular evolution as regards its form factor, starting from very different samples and growing more and more, with minimal improvements that have gone to make it what it is today.

A more detailed analysis shows how the console has various useful grips to make it comfortable in the hand, a comfortable design for the keys and a non-slip texture to prevent the console from falling. For the rest, the console will offer a layout close to that of the controller Xboxeswith macro keys positioned on the back.

However, what makes it truly exceptional is its weight of 608 grams, about 60 less than the main competitor.

ROG Ally accessories

Being behind Asus and ROG, obviously Ally will have a series of full-fledged accessories:

ROG Cetra True Wireless : earphones able to bring the sound to an excellent level

: earphones able to bring the sound to an excellent level ROG Ally Travel Case : the official travel case

: the official travel case ROG Raikiri Pro : the controller for the console

: the controller for the console ROG Gaming Charger : The dock for recharging the console and for showing images on a TV or monitor via HDMI.

: The dock for recharging the console and for showing images on a TV or monitor via HDMI. ROG XG Mobile: An external video card slot that can also accommodate an RTX 4090.

ROG Ally specs

The Asus console, ROG Ally, will have a processor inside AMD Ryzen Z1 Series, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, one M.2-2230 memory from 512GB (expandable with MicroSD Slot) and a screen FullHD 120Hz from 500 nits and with a response time of 7ms.

Each button will be editable thanks to Armory Crate SEwhich will also allow you to modify the performances and have a control panel to manage everything.

ROG Ally will be out in Maybut date and price are still to be defined: in all probability the figure will be around €700, but Asus has declared that it will not exceed €1,000.