













ROG Ally, Steam Deck and the foolishness of having a powerful laptop to play | TierraGamer









The point is that both ROG Ally as Steam Deck They aim to be those laptops that have a power that clearly surpasses the Switch, but that functionally may lack certain sections that the Big N platform does have.

Yes, it seems like I’m going overboard, especially since the discourse always falls into “newer hardware is better,” but if so, why did PS4s sell more than Xbox One X? Why are there more PS5s sold than the Series X? Why are Series S sold more than Series X? Yes, it all starts with the price, but it goes beyond that.

The new laptops that challenge the Nintendo Switch

What does ROG Ally offer?

He ASUS ROG Ally It is not only a clear option compared to Steam Deck, is also capitalizing on a brand beyond the popular laptops, showing that the manufacturer is ready for anything. Now, that is the demagogue discourse with which this hardware moves. It’s not that I’m lying, however, at a design level it has several problems in common with Valve’s laptop.

The first thing you should know is that ROG Ally It comes with Windows installed, which translates into the blessing that this hardware must run all compatible programs, from the Epic Games Store, Steam, GOG and others. Come on, we don’t have to go crazy about the fact that it is an ideal option to take advantage of Xbox Game Pass.

Source: ASUS

Of the most notable of the hardware of the ROG Ally is that it has an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with ZEN 4 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads, which helps the programs not go through an obvious bottleneck. Of course, it will use a lot of energy when you put it to the test. Even in graphics it has 8.6 Teraflops that drain the battery in a magical way. The 16 GB of RAM is also a marvel that makes games run without a problem.

Its 512 GB of storage won’t last long if you fill it with Warzone and Call of Duty, but if you go to your old digital library you can save it… Although we must also remember that Windows 11 is not light at all, so, let’s say that you have less space to install games. You have the opportunity to save games to a MicroSD slot, but this section has some problems that we do not know if they have already been resolved through an update.

Good, Bad and Ugly by ROG Ally

The ROG Ally has a considerable amount of power and many games that are difficult for Steam Deck, because here they are executed better. Also, it’s worth noting that AMD is becoming more gaming-friendly every day, it’s just a matter of developers giving it a lot more love. Among the good things we have that it comes with Windows 11 and that gives a lot of openness to the experience. The screen is touch screen and that also provides some facilities.

The bad thing about a laptop like Asus ROG Ally is that Windows 11 is not designed to run friendly on a console. Of course, the joke is to start the Xbox or Steam user interface so that everything is solved, but let’s say that there are many steps involved that take away from the user-friendliness of the experience. Of course, you put a USB hub on it that takes out everything (HDMI, charging, more USB ports and so on) and it transforms into a portable PC. Let’s say there is versatility, but you don’t want it for that!!

Source: ASUS

It’s worth noting that, as a piece of hardware, even though it looks “awkward,” the ASUS laptop feels good in the hands. It’s not that heavy, the buttons are in place and the gaming experience is certainly optimal… As long as you keep it connected.

Now, you must understand the following, so much power does not guarantee that you will run Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with Ray Tracing or that you can endure Starfield. There are many new games that are too demanding and will require more than just a CPU combined with an APU. Yes, Game Pass will work without problems, but if you want more, the truth is that this is not the place.

What does Steam Deck offer?

Valve is no stranger to creating hardware. Let’s say that under their dogma, they always try to provide something functional without falling into pretensions. Steam Machines were certainly attractive when they came out and even their controls always aimed to offer something more than the competition.

Now, the hardware of the Steam Deck, as Gabe Newell always promoted, was from an AMD APU (it even seems that saying APU is prohibited), the CPU is Zen 2 and the GPU is 8 RDNA 2 that reaches up to 1.6 teraflops. The accompanying 16 GB of DDR5 really helps make the experience worthwhile.

Source: Valve

Since it is a Valve item, it has room for customization, that is, if you have the skills, you can get your hands on it and change the storage, it’s just that the company does not recommend it much, although there is enough evidence that nothing happens if you do-

The screen has a resolution of 1280 x 800, that is, it is more or less what the Nintendo Switch can do as a laptop. The screen is 7 inches and the refresh rate is a stable 60Hz. You can put a USB hub on it to be able to transform the Steam Deck It’s quite a laptop, but you don’t need it for that!! You want it to play. Add to that that all the default software is from Valve.

Good, Bad and Ugly from Steam Deck

Steam Deck It is a very well-planned piece of hardware designed to get the best out of the Valve ecosystem. That is, everything that works with Steam should run without a problem on this laptop. Even many games already have some kind of requirement to put in a configuration that fully works with this piece of hardware.

Thanks to the choice of the APU, which, although not very powerful, is modern and has efficient features, we have many titles that will work without major problems. Of course, the problem you share with him ROG Ally is that the battery is going to drain like water when you run very demanding titles.

Source: Valve

On the other hand, having such controlled power means that some titles just don’t run as they should. Bethesda asked that you not play Starfield there. On the other hand, you must also remember that you are not using Windows 11, so the experience is closed to what can be installed from Steam. Sure, you can put your hand to it, but it doesn’t look the same.

You also don’t have the opportunity to try, for example, Xbox Game Pass. It doesn’t even work from a browser. Yes, it feels like a kind of closed system, but underneath its ecosystem it is very functional. Even lately it is easier to find this laptop at reasonable prices, it is just a matter of finding an option that meets your needs.

Should the Switch 2 be more powerful than the ROG Ally and Steam Deck?

Okay, at the beginning we told you that all this came down to the price and what will always make the Nintendo laptop attractive is its price. Then add a lot of quality software and we have a quality combo that no one can beat. That is the reality of things. When you focus a lot on services and ultra-powerful hardware, we end up forgetting about video games. There should always be some kind of middle ground.

It must also be admitted that Nintendo’s hardware looks outdated compared to what ROG Ally and Steam Deck offer, especially since the library of the aforementioned platforms is really extensive. But what’s the point if gaming sessions don’t even last 2 hours because the battery runs out? Come on, who likes to play on a laptop that is stuck to the light all the time? That’s not what those pieces of hardware are for.

Now, the Nintendo Switch 2 – or whatever they’re going to call it – shouldn’t be that far away. At least that’s what the leaks say. The question here is, will the new Big N hardware be similar to what ASUS or Valve offers? We also already know that it will run like a PS4 or Xbox One, a detail that would help developers and the console’s stack.

Go beyond, for example, what the ASUS ROG Ally, since it would make the console more expensive. If Nintendo takes Valve’s path and offers more or less current hardware, without the need to be monstrously powerful, then the opportunity to continue succeeding is latent.

There is a foolishness to make laptops unnecessarily powerful, when in reality, what fans want is for them to be functional, have battery life, and have lots of options. It is not necessary to bet on more or on priceless hardware.

What do you think? What do you want from a new laptop? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)