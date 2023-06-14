













ROG Ally reveals its launch date and price for Mexico | EarthGamer

This is a portable PC that includes MS Windows 11 and is designed to enjoy the most advanced video games.

It is in this way that they can be played from independent titles to those classified as AAA alone or in the company of family, friends or acquaintances.

The new ROG Ally has a new AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor, and is based on the Zen 4 architecture combined with RDNA 3 graphics.

We recommend: Asus presents all the details of ROG Ally its new portable console.

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with eight cores, 16 threads and up to 8.6 teraflops of graphics processing offers a high-quality gaming experience.

This platform has ROG’s Zero Gravity cooling system, with dual fans with ultra-thin heatsink blades and high-transfer heat pipes.

Fountain: Asus.

It’s because of the above that the ROG Ally is always fresh in any position. This one also comes equipped with 16GB of 6400MHz LPDDR5 memory, an ultra-fast 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and a UHS-II microSD card slot.

The latter is to further expand its storage capacity. Another of its features is that it has the latest in Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, to have a stable and low-latency connection.

How much does ROG Ally cost in Mexico?

The official price of ROG Ally in Mexico is $16,999 pesos and the sale in the official ASUS online store is limited to one unit per user; It can be paid up to 12 months without interest.

While in the online store it will be available from June 22 in department stores it will be in mid-July. The system guarantee will only be valid in units purchased within the Mexican territory and with authorized distributors.

Fountain: Asus.

The screen of this platform is equipped with a 120 Hz Full HD (1080p) IPS panel, plus it has a 7 ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium.

As for brightness, the maximum is 500 nits. It is thanks to this that it can be played outdoors and with natural light.

It should be noted that the screen has touch functions to navigate and work. Something it has is Gorilla Glass Victus scratch protection.

