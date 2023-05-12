Republic of Gamers today announced the launch of ROG Allyportable console based on Windows 11. The APU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme will allow players to fully enjoy in 1080p both AAA games and independents. The new hardware will be available starting June 13 at a price of 799€and will be available for pre-order starting today.

Thanks to its latest generation hardware, ROG Ally manages to take gaming portability to the next level. Unlike portable consoles currently on the market, the screen of ROG Ally is in Full HD. The hardware, which has really interesting technical specifications, which allow you to enjoy your favorite titles at 60FPS. The official charger dock, which can be purchased separately and is absolutely optional, allows you to connect ROG Ally to your TV and charge it at the same time, allowing you to play cooperatively using other controllers. For the more demanding players, then, it is possible to combine ROG Ally to an external GPU XG Mobilemaking it perfect for both gaming on the go and desktop gaming sessions with mouse and keyboard.

ROG collaborated with Microsoft and with leading game developers and publishers to ensure that their users have the best possible experience. ROG Ally in fact, it allows you to fully enjoy all the titles on Steam, EA App, Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games Store, GOG and in general on any game library. A three month trial of will also come bundled with the console Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.