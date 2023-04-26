He Steam Deck finally has competition, it is the ROG Ally, a portable PC that was originally announced during April Fool’s this year and everyone thought was a joke. Within days, Dave 2D, a YouTuber known for poring over computers, received a unit and shared that he identified the following components: AMD Zen4/RDNA 3 chip that enables higher frame rates than the Steam Deck from Valve, a 120Hz display with a 1920X1080 resolution and the ability to run Windows 11, which automatically gives it much more compatibility compared to SteamOS.

The hardware boasts more effective and quieter fans than its competitor and weighs in at 608g, it can be connected to an external GPU to boost performance and now thanks to The Verge review we know it’s 50% faster than the Steam Deck with the same power consumption (15w) and twice as fast at 30w. Compared to the nintendoswitch he ROG Ally it is 8 times faster. The screen, in addition to being Full HD is OLED. It will cost less than $1,000 and will be available on May 11.

Via: The Verge