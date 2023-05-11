Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced that the ROG Ally pre-order, the new Windows 11-based gaming console/portable PC. This new device features an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU that promises the ability to play AAA and indie games in full HD 1080p. The ROG Ally release date is on June 13, 2023. The list price is 799€. The console is available through ASUS eshop, Mediaworld and Gold Store.

“Our team has spent over a decade developing the technologies needed for Ryzen Z1 processors. In collaboration with visionary partners like ROG, we have designed a platform that redefines mobile gaming,” he said Renato Fragale, senior director of product management for the Consumer and Gaming Client Business at AMD. “We are excited for gamers to experience the first device powered by Ryzen Z1 Series processors with the launch of the ROG Ally.”

Specs ASUS ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme

System on Chip: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with 8 cores and 16 Threads @5.1 GHz, Zen 4 architecture and TDP 9 – 30 Watt

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with 8 cores and 16 Threads @5.1 GHz, Zen 4 architecture and TDP 9 – 30 Watt GPUs: RDNA 3 architecture with 4 GB RAM, 12 compute units and 8.6 TeraFLOPS @2.7 GHz

RDNA 3 architecture with 4 GB RAM, 12 compute units and 8.6 TeraFLOPS @2.7 GHz Display: 7 inch 10-point IPS touch screen Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) Refresh rate 120Hz Brightness 500 nits 100% sRGB color coverage FreeSync Premium and Gorilla Glass Victus coverage with DXC coating

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 @6400MHz

16GB LPDDR5 @6400MHz Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 + Micro SD 4.0 UHS-2 slot

512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 + Micro SD 4.0 UHS-2 slot Audio: 2x 1 Watt speakers with smart amp, Dolby Atmos and AI noise cancellation

2x 1 Watt speakers with smart amp, Dolby Atmos and AI noise cancellation Connectivity: WiFi 6E (802.11ax) + Bluetooth v5.2

WiFi 6E (802.11ax) + Bluetooth v5.2 Ports: 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 with power and DisplayPort 1.4 support 1x ROG XG Mobile 1x 3.5mm mini jack

Drums: 40 Wh with 65 Watt charger

40 Wh with 65 Watt charger Dimensions: 28.44 x 11.11 x 2.12cm

28.44 x 11.11 x 2.12cm Weight: 608g

608g Price: 799€

799€ Exit: June 12, 2023

In our review of ASUS ROG Ally we explained to you: “Really never as in this case have we struggled to express an overall judgment on ROG Ally. The ASUS handheld has all those classic smudges typical of a new hardware entering the market: driver problems, optimization, software, general cleaning, however it presents itself as a product that from a physical point of view is excellent with a whole series of design choices that make its ergonomics really pleasant in every situation. ask yourself a question before possibly proceeding with the purchase: how crucial is use on the move?”

ROG Ally

“Or how important is autonomy in such a product? If it doesn’t matter to you because maybe you imagine using Ally at home, in the office or practically anywhere there is an electrical outlet, then there is no competitor up to it of the ASUS device and this is certainly the best purchase.But if instead you need a truly portable product to use around, well then perhaps even today Steam Deck remains the most recommended purchase because even if of performance, in terms of autonomy and optimization it is unrivaled and we cannot overlook the fact that it costs half of Ally.”

