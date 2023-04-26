ROG Ally is the new portable console from Asus ROG that will debut in May, with a price that the company says is less than a thousand euros. It is a console capable of playing PC and streaming titles, but it is in the technical power that the hardware will make the difference compared to its most direct competitors, primarily Valve’s Steam Deck. The launch date is set for May 11, and in these hours AMD has announced Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme, the high-performance processors for handheld PC gaming consoles. With up to eight cores, 16 threads and 24MB of cache, Ryzen Z1 Series processors deliver rich gaming experiences and longer battery life thanks to the efficiency of Zen 4 architecture. AMD RDNA 3 architecture, gamers are empowered to play today’s most demanding games with high frame rates and crisp visuals. The console also includes a seven-inch 120Hz 1080p display, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. As for the screen, it will have a 7ms response time and AMD FreeSync to help with any bad screen issues. The console will therefore be designed for PC games of all types, and from what we have been able to see it is already capable of running the most expensive titles as well as indies. ROG Ally will be sold with three months of Game Pass Ultimate included.