electroshock weaponOp1 presenters Natasja Gibbs and Nadia Moussaid and lawyer Gerald Roethof attended a stun gun training at the police on Thursday. The reason for the invitation was the talk show broadcast in mid-January, in which the weapon was discussed.

According to the police, there was too little knowledge at the table at the NPO 1 talk show about, among other things, the deployment criteria, safety and the working method with regard to electroshock weapons. The item led to a lot of anger and misunderstanding among the police unions, who expressed their displeasure via this site. “It is so oversimplified, so flat,” said ACP chairman Wim Groeneweg. “The electroshock weapon is ridiculed here on the basis of an American fragment as a means that we would use unthinkingly. But that is not how we apply it in our country. The comparison makes no sense.”

Member of Parliament Sylvana Simons (BIJ1) also sat at the table that evening and was invited by the police for the training, but she did not accept the invitation. Earlier, the politician announced on Twitter that she did not want to receive an invitation via social media, but in her email or by telephone. Simons repeatedly did not respond to questions from this site.

Criticism of OP1

Roethof was interested in the training. “Talking is the basis of all good. So if I receive an invitation and see the usefulness and necessity of it, I will accept it,” said the criminal lawyer after the training with a so-called Taser X2. “I found the response of the police to the TV broadcast very exaggerated. I still stand behind every word I said. It’s nice to hear the other side of the story; how people from the field experience it in practice.” Roethof maintains that he believes that the electroshock weapon can be used too easily.

In addition to Roethof and Simons, the presenters also received van ON 1 criticism, because they did not provide enough opposition in the broadcast. Op1 stated that this was deliberately not chosen. "We discussed the sound of the Dutch police through an explanation video from the police themselves and the presentation presented some of the arguments used by the police and in politics to Sylvana Simons and Gerald Roethof."

Agree to disagree

Janis Tamsma, head of the Operations Unit at the Amsterdam police, said afterwards that it is not a problem that not everyone agrees on this subject. “Agree to disagree, I say. That’s no problem. It is important that we were able to put facts in the spotlight.” The police hoped to provide more context and interpretation through the training, so that ‘the correct facts and circumstances’ would be introduced in a subsequent broadcast.

After a test phase, the electroshock weapon has been part of the equipment of Dutch agents since January 2022. The weapon fires electric wires that temporarily prevent a person from moving their muscles. Human rights organization Amnesty International, among others, has spoken out against this method, because it would entail ‘unacceptable health risks’.

The use of electroshock weapons will be monitored for the next three years by the Netherlands Institute for Health Care Research and the GGD Amsterdam.