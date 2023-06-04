Only 14 is Jake*. And yet he has to compete against whole groups of boys who are after him. For years. That he fails to do so becomes painfully clear in a video that was posted online. When Roelie van Keken-Hendriks sees the images, she doesn’t hesitate for a moment, she tracks down Jake and offers him kickboxing lessons: ‘I immediately thought: that boy needs help.’
