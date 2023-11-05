Sunday, November 5, 2023, 1:49 p.m.



Other couples – in fact and in law – exercise their profession as chefs from two proposals that straddle that motto of the congress. [Tradición y Vanguardia’]: Tomás Écija, with his futuristic restaurant La Maíta, in Molina, the basis of a “Japanese garden” fusion cuisine, as he says, but with an eye always on the pantry and traditional recipes; and Cundi Sánchez, at the head of El albero, in Ceutí, with a more traditional base.

They used the mullet as a canvas on which to draw that shell game that connects tradition and evolution. “We have always appreciated the roe of mullet, but the gastronomic development of the fish itself is scarce, beyond traditional preparations,” explained Tomás. “We have given it a spin by making a Mar Menor cauldron but with the preparation of a wheat stew.” A stir-fry with vegetables, a fish stock and hydrated wheat – everything as always.

But – and here comes the new thing – “we have taken the loins, we have opened them and we have stuffed them with their eggs and covered everything with nori seaweed. “This kind of Japanese-inspired roll is confit at a low temperature and served over the stew.” From this preparation, which links traditional pantry with contemporary cuisine, three avant-garde preparations come out: a semi-cured mullet nigiri with its own caviar – “an explosion of the sea inside the mouth” -; which is like “a cauldron in a bite”; a mullet pâté – pure culinary R&D – on a Murcian chicken yolk, and a mullet roe covered in kombu seaweed and another layer of nori seaweed that ends with a heavenly bacon texture. Mullet taken to the extreme.