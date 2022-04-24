Dubai (Etihad)

The absence of the Brazilian Rodrigo Sousa, captain of Al-Bataeh, from the main list of his team’s match against its host Al-Taawoun in the “29th round” of the First Division, at the latter’s stadium in Shaam in Ras Al Khaimah, did not prevent his celebration of achieving a historic achievement by ascending to the professional league with Al-Bataeh, as the sixth team to win with him. Achievement in 11 consecutive seasons in local stadiums.

Souza, in the record of his career in local stadiums, has successful experiences in climbing from the first to the professional, with the teams of Al Shaab, Hatta, Ajman, Khorfakkan, Al Oroba and finally Al Bataeh. The Brazilian player also holds another record by continuing for the longest period in the state’s stadiums as a foreign professional.

Souza, who holds the citizenship of East Timor, and the former captain of its national team, spent 11 years in our local stadiums from the 2010-2011 season, moving between the first and professional league clubs, to win the title of “Dean of Foreign Players” in the country, where he played for Al Shaab clubs, Al Dhafra, Emirates, Ajman, Hatta, Dibba Al-Hisn and Al-Urubah, and currently Al-Bataeh. He also played for Khor Fakkan on three occasions.

The beginning of Rodrygo’s appearance in our stadiums was the 2010-2011 season with the former Khorfakkan “Gulf” team, in the first division, and he continued with him in the 2011-2012 season, and in the 2012-2013 season he moved to the People’s Team, and was loaned from him to Al Dhafra, and Rodrygo participated in the four-way tournament. Qualified for the rise, and contributed to the rise of the people, and participated with him in the professional league.