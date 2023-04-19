The UEFA Champions League is reserved for the best teams in Europe and that’s why the best players in the world participate. This tournament has a special mystique and every time the anthem of this competition is played, the public pays attention. Over the years, the Champions It has had great moments but when you talk about it you have to talk about Real Madrid. The white team is the top winner in the competition with 14 titles and has always had special players, but in recent years a not very relevant player has become a key player thanks to his performances and this is Rodrygo Goes.
The young Brazilian came to the White House for the 2019/20 season from Santos for €45 million and was always in the squad but was never able to establish himself in the starting eleven. He has already played 154 games with Madrid in which he has scored 31 goals and provided another 31 assists. These are very good numbers for a 22-year-old player but even more is expected. Only this season has he begun to be a regular part of the starting team and that was earned by his performance in the Champions League.
Such is the case that in the statistics it was reflected. In the top European continental tournament, the Brazilian has 37 games (with only 19 titles) but He has scored 15 goals and given 9 assists what gives 24 participations in goals (an average of 0.64). A very good figure taking into account that in almost half of the games he played he did them coming on from the substitute bench. To compare his performance, it must be said that in LaLiga he has made 100 appearances with only 12 goals and 19 assists, totaling 31 appearances in goals (an average of 0.31).
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
Goal Participation Average
|
The league
|
100
|
12
|
19
|
0.31
|
Champions League
|
37
|
fifteen
|
9
|
0.64
His numbers in the most important club tournament in the world are spectacular and it seems that he is created to shine in this tournament. His moment of glory was when he scored 2 goals (in consecutive minutes) against Manchester City in the semifinals of the 2021/22 season in which the white team won the title.
Rodrygo is being Real Madrid’s Champions player after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but will he be able to transfer his European performance and maintain it on a regular basis?
#Rodrygos #impressive #numbers #UEFA #Champions #League
Leave a Reply