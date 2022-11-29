Rodrygo, front of the real Madrid, It is one of the promises that has already become a reality in the Brazilian team, one of the top candidates to lift the World Cup in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Yesterday, after the 1-0 win over Switzerland with Casemiro’s great goal, the 21-year-old gave an interview to the historic compatriot ronaldoknown as “Gordo” or “Fenómeno”, and at the end of the dialogue between them there was a reaction from the boy who quickly went viral on social networks.
It is that Rodrygo touched both legs of “O Phenomenon” in a quick reaction, which for a few fractions of a second left the historic striker stunned. Immediately, the jewel also touched hers, looking for how to transfer the magic to the idol, a kind of “talent theft”, which caused a general laugh in the press area of Stadium 974, there in Doha.
“There is a range of options because it has a four-year construction process. What won today was the process, It was the time of four years of using footballers so that they can develop, be natural, even young, taking advantage of their clubs and giving them opportunities. If it’s not too difficult. At another time, Martinelli, Neymar and Danilo were there with the conditions that I already mentioned, but the whole team brings you. Y Rodrygo is included because he is a great player“, coach Tité praised the kid, who undoubtedly knows that he has a team to fight for the championship.
#Rodrygos #gesture #Ronaldo #social #networks #explode
Leave a Reply