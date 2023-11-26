In the vibrant setting of the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium, he real Madrid exhibited its superiority by beating Cádiz with a final result of 0-3. Despite a strong start by the Cádiz team in the first 20 minutes, Real Madrid, masterfully led by Rodrygo Goes, took control of the match when Cádiz’s momentum faded.
It was Rodrygo who unleashed the avalanche of goals for Real Madrid. With a great goal after an impressive individual play in the first half, the Brazilian opened the scoring. After the break, he was once again the protagonist by taking advantage of an almost perfect counterattack, thus sealing the match. Cádiz, although they had some opportunities, could not counteract the offensive power of Real Madrid.
With 10 minutes to go before the final whistle, Jude Bellingham extended the lead, closing the score and consolidating Real Madrid’s victory. This result reflects not only the technical quality of the team, but also its ability to adapt and control the game. Round match of the meringues.
In a summary of the match, Rodrygo’s outstanding performance, along with the team’s defensive efficiency, were key elements for the victory. Looking ahead, the schedule presents significant challenges for the Merengues, with key clashes against Napoli and Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League, and games against Granada, Betis and Villarreal in La Liga. These matches are presented as crucial tests for Real Madrid in their search for titles in both competitions. Ancelotti will have to rotate more than usual as a result of the plague of injuries.
#Rodrygos #exhibition #Real #Madrids #victory #Cádiz #double #MVP #Carioca