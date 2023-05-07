Ancelotti’s tenth trophy with Madrid who beat Osasuna 2-1 in the final. The cup had been missing since 2014: the best way to approach Tuesday’s match at the Bernabeu against City

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

King Felipe VI did the doblete: during the day in London for the coronation of Charles III, in the evening with his daughter, Infanta Sofia, in Seville for the cup that bears her name. And that he crowned another Carlo, Ancelotti. Who at the ugly and decadent Cartuja of Seville won his tenth title with Madrid, twenty-sixth as a coach. His second Copa del Rey, twentieth from Madrid (now with 100 overall titles) who hadn’t won it since 2014, when he, Carlo da Reggiolo, was always on the Blancos bench.

Closed circle — Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1, who have never won a trophy, and came full circle: in two seasons with Ancelotti they won the 6 trophies they contested. And he can still double in the Champions League: Manchester City arrives at the Bernabeu on Tuesday for the first leg of the semifinal. Madrid arrives with high morale, one more title, a lot of tiredness, Modric recovered and only Ceballos in pain. The final was decided by two goals from Rodrygo and the genius of Vinicius, protagonist for better or for worse since once again he got lost in provocations and controversies. But in terms of talent, well, he’s a champion. See also Carlo Ancelotti vs. Xavi, a face to face before the classic

The choices — Ancelotti has recovered Modric but has decided to keep him on the bench, trusting Tchouameni. Rudiger is also out, with the recovered Alaba teaming up with Militao who will not be able to play on Tuesday due to disqualification. Camavinga always left back. Surprise in Osasuna on the bench “Chimy” Avila, with the former Crotone Ante Budimir at the center of the attack. The problem for Osasuna is that with the absence of Nacho Vidal Arrasate sends Moncayola, a midfielder, to play right-back. And Vinicius plays in those parts, in great shape. The Osasuna coach tries to double through Ruben Peña, but with the first sigh of the match Vinicius takes out both, reaches the back and sends the ball back to where Rodrygo is waiting for it: Madrid takes the lead after 107 seconds. For Vini 22 goals and 18 assists this season, surpassing last season’s numbers. Osasuna shows remarkable integrity: immediately the headers of Aridane and Budimir, then Abde launched by Ruben Peña surpasses Courtois but Carvajal manages to clear the ball before it enters (26 ‘). Madrid had relaxed, attached to the great inspiration of Vinicius. But in the 32nd minute he hit the crossbar with a fantastic free-kick from Alaba, a lefty from over 30 meters with Sergio Herrera beaten. See also Manchester City does not liquidate Real Madrid and the memes do their thing

Come unleashed — The match went on with intensity and generosity, until Vinicius decided to show the other side of his personality. The most provocative and quarrelsome one. After falling in the area for no reason, he started arguing with everyone: David Garcia, Ruben Peña and then also Chimy Avila in the locker room tunnel, with dangerous approaches and tense moments. Ancelotti had shown his disappointment to Vinicius, his companions had tried to calm him down, all in vain. For Vini also the fifth yellow card in 5 Copa del Rey matches, and he also got 10 in La Liga. Vinicius returned to the field accompanied by Ancelotti who put a hand on his shoulder.

The draw — Vini seemed calmer, but in the 58th minute it was Madrid who became agitated: Abde’s cross was deflected by Carvajal, the ball went to Lucas Torró who beat Courtois from 25 meters to equalize the match. The enthusiasm of the Osasuna fans caused a piece of balustrade to fall into the curve of this very run-down stadium, fortunately without consequences. After about twenty minutes of meditation, Vinicius restarted: another great progression, another goal line conquered at will, another back pass: David Garcia sent back badly, shot by Kroos, rebound on David Garcia himself and a new lead by Rodrygo (70 ‘). It was since 1980 that a Madrid player hadn’t scored twice in a cup final: the last one was the legendary Juanito in the historic match against Castilla, Madrid’s second team. The goal broke the commendable resistance of Osasuna, who played two cup finals and lost both. He has nothing to reproach himself with: Madrid won thanks to their Brazilian champions. See also WEC | Ferrari made us impotent: "We couldn't have pace"

May 7, 2023 (change May 7, 2023 | 00:32)

