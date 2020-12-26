The report issued by the Real Madrid doctors says that Rodrygo has a “muscle injury with tendon involvement in the right biceps femoris.” As we have written many times, the biceps femoris is a muscle of the postero-external part of the thigh and is part of the so-called hamstring muscles. It is one of the muscles that has a higher incidence of injury in speed sports, and more specifically in football. The mechanism of injury is almost always indirect, that is, without contact with the opposite, and in most cases it occurs without apparent cause, with a normal sporting gesture.

In the case of the Madrid player, over the course of a career, he noticed a strong whiplash on the back of the thigh that forced the medical assistance to take the player off the field on a stretcher. In this type of injury, even if there is tendon involvement, if there is no disinsertion of the tendon, it is usually treated with conservative treatment. Sports rest, physiotherapy treatment and infiltrations with growth factors, and waiting for biology to do its job. The estimated time of leave, between two and three months.