Happiness in football is the rare season that the real Madrid in these weeks. The results are rolled out and the entire squad is delighted to be participating in the team’s latest effort, which has the League in your hands and the end of the european cup within a shot of two encounters. Rodrygo is the clearest example. It is satisfaction in person.

Madrid is so greased that some extravagances are allowed. Benzemafigurehead throughout the season, did not take two penalties in Sadar and felt a rush of pride. He wanted to tag everything, but he didn’t get it. This particular challenge added more minutes than anticipated to his presence on the field.

An aspect of Madrid begins to repeat itself with surprising frequency. It imposes itself, and it does so without hesitation, in the second parts. Three days after going up in Sevillewent to Pamplona and shone again in the second half. osasuna, free of tension after ensuring permanence, he pressed with his usual nerve in the first part. Physical football, honest, without cheating. Football that deserves appreciation. He made life difficult for Madrid in the first half, but showed his inferiority in the second.

Rodrygo was a nightmare for the Osasuna defense in Wednesday’s game played at El Sadar.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce (Getty Images)



Truffled alignment with indisputable headlines and a few good-looking alternates allowed to observe a splendid version of the team. It’s the best news at this time of the season. Not so for a long period. Ancelotti In October, he decided on a line-up that only admitted one modification: the extreme right. Other positions did not touch, except injury. On the right, the Italian coach has made a long casting. There have been Asensio, Rodrigo, Hazard, Lucas Vázquez from time to time and bale in one of his cameos.

The winner was Rodrygo, or at least this Rodrygo reinvigorated, author of transcendental goals and all the earmarks of being released. He excelled in Pamplona, in the position of Vincius, who took a break more than deserved. Rodrygo returned thus to their natural habitat. He broke down the left in the Saintswhere he pointed out manners of figure, of which Real Madrid took note.

In Madrid he has rarely played in that demarcation, generally assigned to the right side. If you have not felt uncomfortable, he thought. Until recently he has been a player of moments, bright flashes, but irregular path, fine striker, fast and withdrawn. He kept much more than he offered. He now he begins to offer his entire repertoire. Rodrygo transmits fullness at a critical moment of the season. It is a luxurious addition to a team that had been squeezed in the previous months.

Under constant comparisons with Vinicius, and the reverse, Rodrygo need prove the consistency needed to pull himself to ownership. Real Madrid takes very bad dilettantism, the player does not guarantee a minimum of regularity, however brilliant they are the flashes of it. The young Brazilian striker can look around and ask questions around him. More than one will confirm this reality, which comes from very old.