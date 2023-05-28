Direct Chronicle

Rodrygo does not miss an opportunity, strange as it may be. On an afternoon when Sevilla and Real Madrid seemed to be looking a little askance the other way, the Brazilian dispatched a solitary performance, a small act of rebellion with touches of genius on his second goal, an electric futsal maneuver in the area with which a counter ended. José Luis Mendilibar’s team already lives with its mind set on the Europa League final that they will play on Wednesday in Budapest against Mourinho’s Roma. Madrid, which continues to be determined to maintain the second place that Atlético threatens, appeared in Seville apparently unarmed.

1 Bono, Rekik, Marcos Acuña, Montiel, Gudelj (Loic Bade, min. 80), Manu Bueno, Rakitic (Suso, min. 62), Papu Gómez (Óliver Torres, min. 74), Lamela (Jesús Corona, min. 74 ), Bryan Gil Salvatierra (Joan Jordán, min. 62) and Rafa Mir 2 Courtois, Lucas Vázquez (Rüdiger, min. 81), Ferland Mendy (Álvaro Rodríguez, min. 65), Eder Militao, Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Modric, Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde (Camavinga, min. 54) and Rodrygo ( Nacho, min 80) goals 1-0 min. 3: Rafael Mir. 1-1 min. 28: Rodrigo. 1-2 min. 69: Rodrigo. Referee Cesar Soto Degree Yellow cards Lucas Vázquez (min. 33), Aurelien Tchouameni (min. 65), Nacho (min. 83), Dani Ceballos (min. 91) and Óliver Torres (min. 96)

Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio and Mariano stayed at home, with which Rodrygo was the closest thing Carlo Ancelotti had to sustaining a lead. On the bench he left youth squad player Álvaro Rodríguez, who had a few minutes, and especially Eden Hazard, the most expensive signing in the club’s history, who had appeared an hour two weeks ago against Getafe, and who at Sánchez Pizjuán nor appeared There Ancelotti finished archiving it almost definitively.

Rather than use the Belgian, the Italian preferred to populate the team with midfielders, and brought in Valverde and Ceballos to accompany Rodrygo. Although what resulted was more of a solitary mission from the Brazilian.

The configuration of the eleven led Madrid to the central zone as if the enemy had directed it towards a gorge. There they played Kroos, Modric, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, and even Lucas and Mendy from the sides. Sometimes even Militão and Alaba. Over there, in a space colonized by five midfielders, a carousel of fast and precise passes was displayed that languished as they approached the area. Only a clairvoyant and deep diagonal from Ceballos to Lucas disarmed the rival, but Rodrygo wasted the opportunity face to face with Bono. It was something fleeting. In general, Madrid kneaded and kneaded.

By pure automatism, from time to time Lucas would miss a cross into the area, as if Benzema was still there. On the other side, Sevilla seemed the opposite. Their part of the field gave the impression of being wider, thanks to the efforts of Montiel and Lamela on the right and Acuña and Bryan Gil on the left. That’s where the first blow from Mendilibar’s team came. Acuña surprised Lucas’s back, won the bottom line, and began a small succession of clearances, shots and rebounds that ended up depositing the ball in the left foot of Rafa Mir, who took a flash from the squad.

Sevilla lived off these spasms, with brief periods of control in the center, where Manu Bueno made his debut, the first youth squad for whom Mendilibar opened the track at Sevilla. The Basque coach, like all Sevillism, has Budapest in mind, which favored the debut of the 18-year-old midfielder. The man from Jerez moved without showing any trembling, clean in the pass and daring in the change of pace.

Just like that, Madrid broke the lack of spiciness of its fluid circulation. Tchouameni changed his pace, headed for the box and Lamela missed him. Rodrygo executed a launch with more mischief than mastery. He caught Bono on the wrong foot, from below, without even having to adjust too closely to the post, and scored the tie.

Sevilla played two games, the one against Pizjuán and the one on Wednesday in Hungary, which was the one that dictated the script for the changes, as for all personnel management. Within an hour, Mendilibar withdrew Rakitic and Bryan Gil, two of the three field starters he enlisted from the start, and Madrid now took command, which until then had been discussed several times by Lamela and Rafa Mir.

The Real finished clearing the panorama in a against like those of the old days, a spasm born of a free kick against. Rodrygo swiped the ball and left it to Modric, who found Kroos. The German disarmed the rest of the resistance with a deep pass to Rodrygo’s run, who was already there, on the other side of the field. He entered the area and got rid of Montiel with two dribbles that tied his legs and scored in a parquet maneuver.

Despite wanting more, Ancelotti withdrew him from the field to control the result and secure a victory that did not embitter Sevilla too much. The stands fired the Mendilibar players trying to propel them towards the final on Wednesday, without attending to the score now.

