The Londoners waste too much, the Spaniards repeat the result of the first leg at the Bernabeu and are now waiting for the return between Bayern and City, which starts with a 3-goal lead

Philip M. Ricci

For a while there was a game, but qualification was never really in question. The technical and psychological difference between Chelsea and Real Madrid is too big. Frankie Lampard, absurd to recall him even if on an interim basis after the flop closed in 2021, slips his fourth defeat into 4 benches with the Blues (only one goal scored) and Madrid flies towards its 33rd Champions League semi-final. The second team that has landed among the top four most times is Bayern, very far away at 20. This is to once again give an idea of ​​who the ‘reyes de Europa’ are: those dressed in white. After the 2-0 win at the Bernabeu at Stamford Bridge, Madrid repeated the score with a brace from Rodrygo and is waiting for the winner of the duel between City (with a big lead) and Bayern. For Chelsea eighteenth defeat of the season, and it’s 7 consecutive games without a win (with 3 different coaches) and 5 reverses.

ONCE DE GALA — Carlo Ancelotti does not want to be told that he has a ‘once de gala’, a typical formation, but the one lined up tonight at Stamford Bridge is starting to be: the same men used in Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, a 4-0 triumph, and in the two challenges with Chelsea, double 2-0. And then Camavinga left-back, Valverde with Kroos and Modric, Rodrygo and Vinicius with Benzema who became the sixth player to reach 150 Champions League appearances after Cristiano Roaldo, Casilla, Messi, Xavi and Giggs. See also Van der Poel wins his second Tour of Flanders after duel with Pogacar

FOUR CHANGES — Lampard continues to change and hastily and uselessly seek his way. Compared to the Bernabeu, he confirmed the three-man defense (not used in the two league defeats against Wolves and Brighton) but with substantial changes: Chalobah for the injured Koulibaly, Cucurella for the suspended Chillwell, unchanged midfield and Gallagher and Havertz for Sterling and Joao Felix, finished on the bench with other offensive elements such as Mudryk, Zyech, Mount and Pulisic. Chelsea needed to score and Lampard fielded 11 men who all together have scored just 17 goals this season, 9 only by Havertz. “We don’t have a magic wand where we can tell the players, start scoring,” Super Frank said before the match. Very true. But maybe playing with more offensive people can help.

BLUE OCCASIONS — Few strikers, but good intentions. The Blues got off to a better start than Madrid who can and can wait, and who risk a lot right away (11′) when a rebound between Havertz and Alaba offers Kante a golden ball which the little Frenchman shoots incredibly wide with his left foot. It will remain Chelsea’s best chance until the usual miracle by Courtois who in the 46th minute becomes giant to oppose Cucurella, blocking the Spaniard’s 6-metre shot from 6 meters, slow in control, with an iron hand. See also Women's football makes history by breaking the attendance record at a Barça-Real Madrid

WHITE POLE — In the middle, Madrid kept the ball little but had several chances. Rodrygo woke up his team by hitting the post after burning Chalobah (20′). Then Kepa’s saves on Vinicius, Benzema and Modric, and in the 41st minute it was Vinicius again who squandered a great invitation from Modric by hitting out of bounds with his left foot with Fofana burned.

RODRYGO’S GOALS — The second half began like the first part, with a good ball from Havertz for Kante, with a close-range finish hitting Militao’s backside. Remained on the field despite the yellow card (with disqualification) and a physical ailment. Out of Alaba for Rudiger. And the match ended in the 58th minute. Cucurella out of position, Militao launches Rodrygo who jumps Chalobah and reaches the goal line: Benzema fails to collect the exceptional invitation but the ball reaches Vinicius who stops time and then serves Rodrygo, control and ball deposited in the net for the 12th goal of the season. The goals become 13 in the 80′ thanks to a pass by Rudiger for Vinicius who unloads on Valverde, with Charrua offering Rodrygo a goal into an empty net. For the Brazilian already 16 goals in 37 Champions League games. See also The Super Cup does not recover goal technology in Arabia

TOWARDS THE ‘TENTH FIFTH’ — By then Lampard had let in Mudryk, Sterling and Joao Felix, too late. And also very little. Courtois’ last save came in the 65th minute from a shot by Enzo Fernandez. The winners of the last two Champions Leagues emerged from the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid: Real continues its race towards the ‘fifteenth’, Chelsea is thinking of the over 600 million spent, the 4 coaches used, nothing this season that in the Premier he sees him closer to the relegation zone than to the Champions League zone. Rich people waste money, and cry