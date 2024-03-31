This Sunday there was another full program in the top European competitions. Liverpool leads the Premier League after the win over Brighton and the draw at Manchester City – Arsenal. Daley Blind won 3-2 against Real Betis with Girona in extra time, while Thijs Dallinga scored again for Toulouse. Leaders Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain won and came one step closer to the title in Spain and France respectively.

