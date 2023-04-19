Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rodrygo scored a double for Real Madrid and even celebrated Cristiano: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Rodrygo scored a double for Real Madrid and even celebrated Cristiano: video


close

Rodrygo

Rodrygo (cen.) in action against Chelsea.

Rodrygo (cen.) in action against Chelsea.

The white team is in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Real Madrid is already in the semifinal of the Champions League. After the 2-0 first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, they now win by the same score at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s home.

Brazilian Rodrygo scored Real Madrid’s go-ahead goal in England in the 57th minute.

The celebration left a curiosity: the Brazilian celebrated the goal with the same gesture that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo normally does.

Rodrygo himself scored the 0-2 after an extraordinary previous play by the Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Rodrygo #scored #double #Real #Madrid #celebrated #Cristiano #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Interest futures contract rates rise with investors eyeing the framework – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Interest futures contract rates rise with investors eyeing the framework - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result