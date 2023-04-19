Rodrygo scored a double for Real Madrid and even celebrated Cristiano: video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rodrygo (cen.) in action against Chelsea.
The white team is in the semifinals of the Champions League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Real Madrid is already in the semifinal of the Champions League. After the 2-0 first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, they now win by the same score at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s home.
Brazilian Rodrygo scored Real Madrid’s go-ahead goal in England in the 57th minute.
The celebration left a curiosity: the Brazilian celebrated the goal with the same gesture that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo normally does.
🏃🏻♂️ Rodrygo runs against
👟 Clever Vinicius to give assistance instead of defining it
⚽ Rodrygo’s goal and Cristiano Ronaldo celebration
Real Madrid 3-0 Chelsea FC in the quarter-final on aggregate.pic.twitter.com/Lnmoq4fD6K
— Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@RaulZambrano7) April 18, 2023
Rodrygo himself scored the 0-2 after an extraordinary previous play by the Uruguayan Federico Valverde.
News in development.
