Rodrygo scored a double for Real Madrid and even celebrated Cristiano: video

Real Madrid is already in the semifinal of the Champions League. After the 2-0 first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, they now win by the same score at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s home.

Brazilian Rodrygo scored Real Madrid’s go-ahead goal in England in the 57th minute.

The celebration left a curiosity: the Brazilian celebrated the goal with the same gesture that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo normally does.

🏃🏻‍♂️ Rodrygo runs against

👟 Clever Vinicius to give assistance instead of defining it

⚽ Rodrygo’s goal and Cristiano Ronaldo celebration Real Madrid 3-0 Chelsea FC in the quarter-final on aggregate.pic.twitter.com/Lnmoq4fD6K — Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@RaulZambrano7) April 18, 2023

Rodrygo himself scored the 0-2 after an extraordinary previous play by the Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

