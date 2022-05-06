Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Since Real Madrid signed an agreement with Brazilian Santos, in the “summer of 2018,” to transfer Rodrigo Goes to the Royal as of 2019, under a contract worth 45 million euros, attention has been paid to the newcomer to find out what he can offer to “Merengi”, at a time when The 18-year-old boy eagerly waited for the time to move to the club he loved from his childhood, and was waiting for the opportunity to prove to everyone that he was a winning deal, no less than the deal of his fellow countryman Vinicius Junior, who preceded him a year earlier at the “Santiago Bernabeu” under the leadership of the French manager Zinedine Zidane. Technical at the time.

The opportunity came to Rodrygo in the ninth round of the “La Liga” season 2019-2020, and he invested it for his benefit, as he participated in the Osasuna match, and scored a goal in his team’s 2-0 victory. From that time, he began to draw attention to him, but Zidane did not involve him as a substitute except from time to time.

With the arrival of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, he succeeded in developing the performance of the two young Brazilian stars, Vinicius and Rodrygo, but his greatest reliance was on the former, who did not let him down and formed an understanding duo with the French Karim Benzema.

Ancelotti did not start to involve Rodrygo more in the matches, except with the decline in the level of the Spanish winger Asensio, and the departure of the Belgian Eden Hazard from the team due to injuries, and indeed the Brazilian youth became wanted by name from the fans of the “Santiago Bernabeu”, and preferred him over Asensio and Hazard, which prompted Ancelotti to change His attacking plans, and he became more convinced of the involvement of Rodrygo in the matches, and this was evident during the last rounds of the Spanish League “La Liga” and the playoffs of the European Champions League “Champions League”, whether Rodrygo played as a main or a substitute.

And from that time, Rodrygo deserved the title of “golden alternative”, when he scored a beautiful goal from a charming pass from Croatian Luka Modric, in the Chelsea match in the quarter-finals of the tournament, which revived the hopes of the “Royal” to go far in the tournament, then came the semi-final second leg against Manchester City. , to confirm that it is indeed the “golden alternative” capable of “making the difference”.

Rodrygo has acquired a number of records that establish the belief that he is the “golden alternative”, in the Royal Club, most notably that he is the first “substitute” player to score a double for Real Madrid in the Champions League, since the Welshman Gareth Bale did it in the final of the “2018 Championship”, with his two goals in Liverpool goalkeeper.

Rodrygo also has an honorable record of other numbers, as he is the youngest player to score two goals in the history of the “Champions League”, as he reached the age of the match day, 21 years and 115 days, according to the estimates of the “Opta” Foundation for Statistics and Records, and the first player to score two goals in the 90th minute and beyond in The Champions League playoffs, and the first Brazilian player to score two goals in a playoff match since Lucas Moura, Tottenham’s player, did it in the semi-finals of the “2019 version”, against Ajax, and his second goal in City is the 1000th goal in the history of Brazilian players in the Champions League.

Rodrygo admits that the great star Cristiano Ronaldo is his favorite star and that Hazard was his role model and he dreamed of playing alongside him. Rodrygo is proud of being a Real Madrid player and says about that: This shirt has a “magic effect”, he taught me to fight until the last breath.

And the most beautiful thing written about Rodrygo, was published by the legendary Brazilian star “Black Jewel” Pele through his personal account on Instagram, as he said: I knew that the day would definitely come when I congratulate you, my friend, as long as you work hard and love what you do, and I have great confidence that you will provide We have more joy.