Good news for Carlo Ancelotti, who could count on Rodrygo for the classic match between Real Madrid and Barça on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabéu, corresponding to the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The Brazilian winger, who missed last Saturday’s derby against Atlético as a result of the small tear in the left buttock he suffered at Anfield, returned to group dynamics on Tuesday and completed training with his teammates at the Valdebebas Sports City Therefore, if he does not suffer in the last session, it could be from the match against the Catalan team.

Rodrygo had to retire in the 80th minute of the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool last Tuesday, after suffering discomfort in the left gluteus, and on Thursday he underwent an MRI that confirmed that he suffered a small tear in the left piriformis muscle. . The forecasts pointed to a period of loss of around ten days, which would prevent him from facing the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

However, the man from São Paulo has worked overtime with the Real Madrid physiotherapists, working at home to shorten deadlines and the effort seems to have paid off. Rodrygo did not feel discomfort during the session this Tuesday, considered a test to gauge his feelings ahead of the lawsuit against Barça, and if he does not suffer any setback on Wednesday, he will enter Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, which would leave David Alaba and Ferland Mendy as the only members of the white infirmary.

The Chamartín club informs on its website that the Austrian center-back trained on Tuesday inside the facilities and is continuing his recovery, after also being injured at Anfield and being diagnosed with a muscle problem in the distal third of the right femoral biceps that will keep him away from the playing fields for about a month. For his part, the French winger combined work in the gym and on the pitch, which shows that he has entered the final stretch of his recovery, after accumulating a month off due to an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his left leg that he suffered in the quarterfinal clash of the Copa del Rey between Real Madrid and Atlético at the end of January.