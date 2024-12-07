Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo Goes, is not part of the white club’s squad for the match against Girona in Montilivi tonight (9:00 p.m.). The Brazilian has been dropped from the list due to a muscle problem in his left leg, as reported by the team.

The youth players Gonzalo García and Chema Andrés will not be there either. In his place, Carlo Ancelotti has summoned the youth player Daniel Yáñez.

Rodrygo returned last week in the game against Getafe after a muscle injury that sidelined him for three weeks and on Wednesday he played in San Mamés against Athletic Bilbao. However, some “muscle discomfort in his left leg” prevents him from traveling to Girona and in the next few hours he will undergo medical tests to determine the extent of the ailment. His absence is added to those of the also injured Vinícius Junior, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao and Camavinga.

Thus, the squad for the match against the Girona players is made up of Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Rüdiger, Asencio, Fran García, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Modric, Ceballos, Güler, Bellingham; Mbappé, Endrick, Brahim and Daniel Yáñez.