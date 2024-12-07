Last minute loss at Real Madrid. The Brazilian Rodrygo is not included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad to face Girona this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. some muscle discomfort in his left leg that once again leave him off the playing field.

The extent of this injury is not yet known and his participation in the important Real Madrid match is up in the air. next Tuesday against Atalantain which the whites risk their future in the Champions League.

Rodrygo’s unavailability has led to Ancelotti calls Daniel Yáñeza 17-year-old player from Real Madrid Juvenil A, to be part of the squad.

“Real Madrid travels to Girona to face the matchday 16 of the League tonight in Montilivi with the last minute losses of Rodrygo, Gonzalo and Chema. In his place, Yáñez enters the call,” the white club announced in a statement.