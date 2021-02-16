Real Madrid returned to work this Tuesday after enjoying a free day on Monday, Zidane’s award to the squad after the convincing win over Valencia on Sunday in Valdebebas (2-0). He did it with the 14 healthy players that the white squad has right now, to whom Zizou added several homegrown players to complete the session, such as the goalkeeper Altube or Blanco, Chust, Arribas and Marvel.

Although it was possible to see four of the injured at the time on the grass: Rodrygo, Hazard, Valverde and Militao. The four did work with the ball on the Valdebebas grass, alone; one more step in their respective recoveries, although for now they are still far from joining the work with the group, which they will do partially until they can complete entire rehearsals. Only then will Zidane be able to contemplate them as an option to enter a call and play again.

Odriozola, in the Real Madrid gym.

The situation of the four is different. Militao was injured after serving his sanction against Huesca, as a result of his expulsion in the previous duel against Levante; there was no medical report, but an absence of two weeks was estimated. Valverde has been out since January 22 and initially there was talk of an absence of 10 to 14 days, but he is already on his way to a month away; Hazard is anyone’s guess, the club spoke of a month and Zidane lowered the projection to “two or three weeks”; Y Rodrygo broke his muscles with a compromised tendon, resulting in a foreseeable loss of three months, until the beginning of April, but the Brazilian has a good rhythm and can cut deadlines.

The other four injured Real Madrid still do not see the light. Odriozola visited the gym and is expected to be available in less than two weeks, although the lateral is showing this course a muscular fragility that makes it advisable to be careful with it. Ramos, Marcelo and Carvajal continue to recover from their respective ailments.