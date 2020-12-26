Rodrygo injured himself against Granada on Wednesday and had to be substituted off. The Brazilian will real Madrid probably several months missing.
Anyone who regularly watches football has seen it all many times: a sprint, a grip on the thigh – and immediately the gesture to replace it. The same thing happened to Rodrygo on Wednesday when he had to tearfully leave the field against Granada for Real Madrid and was replaced by Marco Asensio. The 19-year-old probably immediately suspected that he had injured himself a little worse.
Los Blancos only published the diagnosis of Rodrygos, who had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh. The Marca but apparently knows more and writes about an injury that will force the Brazilian to take a break of about three months. It is his complicated injury, which has certainly also led to operations.
On Christmas Eve, Rodrygo himself published a photo on Instagram where he could smile again and was standing in front of the Christmas tree – but on crutches. Immediately after his injury, he wrote: “The crying can last a night, but the joy comes in the morning. I am now fully focused on the recovery and will be back soon!”
From a sporting point of view, it is a bitter failure for Rodrygo, who has had a lot of playing time so far this season. In the Champions League he was on the field in every game. In a total of 17 missions, Rodrygo got one goal and six assists.
