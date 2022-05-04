Rodrygo, the great architect of the historic comeback against Manchester City, attended the Movistar Champions League cameras.

Without explanation: “I cannot explain, I have no words to explain what happened today. God looked at me and told me: ‘Today is your day’. I am very happy to take Madrid to where it has to be, which is in the final of the champions”.

Emotion: “I wasn’t even listening to what my teammates were telling me, because I didn’t believe what was happening. I don’t know when my first goal was. We were already dead, and what happened happened. I know they came to congratulate me and I’m very happy”.

Never give up: “With this shirt we learn to fight until the end. We were almost dead, but with my first goal we began to believe a little. We had come from behind in other games. After my first goal, we already scored the other one. I’m very happy”.

Relationship with Ancelotti: “The coach is a friend to us. He is always talking to us and he is just another friend”.

Hero in the Champions: “I think the Champions League version is my best version and I hope to continue scoring many more times”.