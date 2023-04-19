PreviousDirectChronicle

Among the customs of Real Madrid at this time is to appear in the semifinal of the Champions League, it doesn’t matter if it does so with the miraculous agony of last year, with the security with which they got rid of Liverpool in the round of 16 and with which they solved the first leg of the quarterfinals against Chelsea, or crouching down while the English looked for him at Stamford Bridge. Does not matter. They are already in the semifinals, waiting for Manchester City to pick up in Munich what they sowed with the 3-0 at home and they see each other again on the step before the final. Like last year. Also like then, Rodrygo appeared to unblock a match against Chelsea, once again falling in love with the Brazilian and the European Cup to boost Madrid.

0 Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Kovacic, Enzo Jeremias Fernandez (Sterling, min. 67), Cucurella (Mykhailo Mudryk, min. 67), Reece James, Conor Gallagher (João Félix, min. 67), Kante and Kai Havertz (Mason Mount, min. 76) 2 Courtois, Alaba (Rüdiger, min. 45), Camavinga, Dani Carvajal (Nacho, min. 81), Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Modric, Kroos (Dani Ceballos, min. 76), Benzema (Aurelien Tchouameni, min. 71) , Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (Marco Asensio, min. 81) goals 0-1 min. 57: Rodrigo. 0-2 min. 79: Rodrigo. Referee Daniele Orsato Yellow cards Eder Militao (min. 21), Cucurella (min. 34), Reece James (min. 50) and Mykhailo Mudryk (min. 89) See also Russia refused to supply the United States with 12 RD-181 engines

Until he arrived, Madrid seemed stranded. The afternoon before, Frank Lampard said that he had reviewed the two games last year in addition to the first leg. At the beginning at Stamford Bridge, throughout the first half even, his Chelsea, who had lost all three appointments under his command, seemed to have understood what to do. The ball was his, the space was his. The insistence, too. Madrid barely found ways to grab the ball and take command.

More information

Among the lessons that Lampard found was the incidence of Vinicius, who messes up the entire team of the rival. But sometimes it also unbalances yours, or points to the area where it can be easier to find cracks. He threatens both Reece James’s back and allows the rival to venture on his.

So the Chelsea coach returned to the defense of three central defenders with James and Cucurella on the rails. Especially pointing to the left of Madrid, where Vinicius and Camavinga lived, an also circumstantial apprentice. The English searched for water over and over again. There Lampard constantly pushed his lane, and even Kanté. And from there the chances began to arrive in the Courtois area, the first a dislocated shot from Kanté two meters from the goal.

Almost everything worked for Chelsea, except the shot. They had understood where to place themselves, where to press, and they stole quite high. They insisted, and insisted, with Kovacic and Enzo Fernández distributing, a distribution to which Kai Havertz contributed, floating between the lines.

Rodrygo celebrates with several teammates after scoring his second goal against Chelsea. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Rodrygo scores the second goal of the match and of his personal account, against Kepa Arrizabalaga. MATTHEW CHILDS (Action Images via Reuters) Rodrygo celebrates, in the presence of Vinicius, the goal scored against Chelsea. Michael Regan (Getty Images) Rodrygo scores 0-1 for Real Madrid. GLYN KIRK (AFP) Reece makes an ugly entrance on Camavinga. ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP) Mateo Kovacic and Toni Kroos fight for the ball during the match. ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP) Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves a shot from Chelsea’s French midfielder, N’Golo Kante. ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP) Mateo Kovacic and Vinicius Junior at a moment of the game. DYLAN MARTINEZ (REUTERS) Luka Modric at the moment of passing the ball during the game this Tuesday in London. GLYN KIRK (AFP) Thibaut Courtois for a ball that went to goal to Marc Cucurella. ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP) Carlo Ancelotti and Vinicius gesticulate during the match. GLYN KIRK (AFP) Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher heads the ball over the bar. ADRIAN DENNIS (AFP) Chelsea manager Frank Lampard at one point during the match. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE) Benzema controls the ball during the match. Clive Rose (Getty Images) King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, in the box at Chelsea’s stadium, in London. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE) Vinicius (right), in a play against Kovacic. DYLAN MARTINEZ (REUTERS) Rodrygo and Marc Cucurella fight for the ball. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Eder Militao and Kai Havertz, in a match action. MATTHEW CHILDS (Action Images via Reuters)

Madrid held on, protected by the first leg advantage and the safety of Alaba, Militão and the inspiration of Courtois. He also sent some signal that he’s always two runs away from a fatal bite. Or to one, if it belongs to Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan crossed from box to box with a ball that Courtois had caught, and Benzema ended up finishing it off. Ancelotti’s team did not basting, always in tow. He was still there, asleep, or lurking, because from time to time he finished off, even if offside.

Lampard had spent days trying to convince his players that the European Cup was capable of reviving dying teams, which is something that happened to him a decade earlier in that same team. Owner Todd Boehly chose a different tack: on Saturday, after watching them lose to Brighton, he walked into the dressing room and told them he found what he had seen “embarrassing.” Whatever it was, for almost an hour the team looked as if Chelsea could be revived again. Until Rodrygo appeared.

He flew down the right flank, jumped past Chalobah, entered the box alone and put it behind for Benzema. The Frenchman was surrounded, and the ball went a little further to Vinicius, who had not been able to do any harm with the vertigo and destroyed the break. He waited and waited until Rodrygo arrived, and he gave it to him. The goal on the 21st put an end to Plan A for Lampard, who then tried to resort to total madness.

He suddenly introduced João Félix, Mudryk and Sterling. Ancelotti responded with Tchouameni and Ceballos. “Play, play!” He yelled from the band. Chelsea messed up, Madrid found Vinicius, and he found Valverde, who crossed the area as if the defense were frozen and left it to Rodrygo, who had time to count to three before pushing it to less than half a meter.

It was already done. Madrid again in the Champions League semifinal, although with the concern that they will not be able to count on Militão due to the accumulation of cards, and the uneasiness of Alaba’s inconvenience, which forced Rüdiger to enter after the break. Again Rodrygo in love with the Orejona, whom Ancelotti received on the bench with a kiss.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.