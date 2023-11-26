Thanks to two great goals from an unexpected hero, Rodrygo, who was going to be a substitute against Cádiz after returning from the Brazilian team with an inflamed knee, and another from the reappeared Bellingham, Real Madrid provisionally regained the lead in the League at the Waiting for Girona-Athletic this Monday, which will close a day in which the whites, like Atlético, did not waste Barça’s failure in Vallecas. Brahim Díaz was going to replace Rodrygo in the starting team at Nuevo Mirandilla, but shortly before the game some intestinal problems of the Spanish-Moroccan opened the door to the eleven for the Brazilian, who signed a double with two right hands that knocked down a Cádiz that was too daring to not He was able to resist so much talent.

On his return from Bellingham three weeks after his shoulder dislocation, the Englishman did not miss his appointment with the goal, but the great protagonist was not the British, but Rodrygo, who in the absence of the injured Vinicius on the left wing was re-launched with freedom of movement in the attack and jumped onto the reactivated playing field, to crown a stellar performance with two goals from an indisputable and decisive star. The footballer who was previously so close to scoring scored for the third consecutive game, and he did it not once, but twice, with another demonstration of class and punch that began with a changed leg to dribble and, after a beneficial rebound, center until opening the goal. marker. In the second goal, after the hour of the match, when the game was completely broken, which always benefits a Madrid team with such great quality, precision and effectiveness on the counterattack, Rodrygo once again rose to prominence with a brilliant dribble past Fali and another shot with the right.

They were two enormous individual actions by Rodrygo, who has definitively forgotten the jinx that seemed to haunt him in front of goal and is ensuring that Madrid does not miss Vinicius, as has Bellingham, who already has 11 goals (14 in all competitions) in this historic start in the English international’s League. Between them they dismantled when they wanted to Cádiz, that when it wanted to stand up to Madrid in an open grave duel was crushed, in a duel in which Carlo Ancelotti’s team did not need to express themselves nor did they blame the absences, because they had a very placid game. Rodrygo and Bellingham earned the break with a quarter of an hour left, shortly after Modric had to retire due to muscle problems.

Cadiz Ledesma (David Gil, min. 78), Zaldúa (Ocampo, min. 78), Víctor Chust (Alejo, min. 66), Fali, Javi Hernández, Lucas Pires, Robert Navarro (Machis, min. 57), Álex, Chris Ramos (Maxi Gómez, min. 66), Alcaraz and Roger. See also From Spider-verse to Hulk-verse: incredible fan art reveals possible film 0 – 3 real Madrid Lunin, Carvajal (Fran García, min. 88), Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy. Modric (Ceballos, min. 69), Valverde (Nico Paz, min. 88), Kroos, Bellingham (Lucas Vázquez, min. 78), Rodrygo (Gonzalo, min. 78) and Joselu. Goals:

0-1: min. 14, Rodrygo. 0-2: min. 64, Rodrygo. 0-3: min. 74, Bellingham.

Referee:

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic Islands). Yellow cards to Valverde, Mendy, Alejo, Álex, Javi Hernández and Rüdiger.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 14th day of the League, played at the Nuevo Mirandilla in front of 22,335 spectators.



Joselu and Lunin



It could have been more than three for Madrid, because Rodrygo’s companion up front, Joselu, clearly forgave another goal at the beginning of the second half, when, after another pass from Bellingham to the Brazilian, the big-scorer was generous. However, incomprehensibly, Joselu stood still believing that he was offside and that was the end of Madrid’s chance to score early, although with such superiority they had nothing to worry about, because Cádiz was incapable of counteracting the rival and left of generating danger.

Ten minutes after Joselu refused to score, Modric also had a shot hit the post against a Cádiz team that only competed with dignity in a very open first half in which Lunin prevented the tie near the break. The Ukrainian goalkeeper had three actions of merit, but it was his spectacular hand save converted to Roger’s shot, still with Madrid’s minimal advantage, that prevented him from equalizing when the whites were too relaxed. With so many important casualties and opponents like Cádiz, of such a lower level, Real Madrid can continue enjoying themselves, and even Ancelotti, who is not a fan of the youth team, gave Gonzalo his debut to replace the great Rodrygo.